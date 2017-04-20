NEWS & NOTES FROM OUR COMMUNITY

JOHN BROWN LIVES!

Writer-artist presents program on famous abolitionist and his sons

Writer and artist Hope Demetriades will make a presentation on abolitionist John Brown, whose sons Jason and Owen lived in the hills of Altadena after their father‘s raid on Harper’s Ferry, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Altadena Community Center, 730 E. Altadena Drive.

“Brown’s passionate devotion not only to ending slavery but to bringing about total equality among African-Americans and Caucasians, inspired deep resentment in the mostly pro-slavery South but profound gratitude and respect among slaves, free African-Americans and abolitionists,” Demetriades said.

Two of Brown’s sons were killed in the 1859 attack on the Harper’s Ferry armory in Virginia, an event that led to the Civil War.

Brown was captured, tried and hung. His surviving sons, Owen and Jason, along with other family members, moved to California, where they built a cabin in the Altadena foothills. Jason worked on the Mount Lowe Railway before returning home to Ohio, where he died in 1884. When Owen died in 1889, he was buried on a foothill above the Las Casitas tract in Altadena.

The event is sponsored by the Altadena Historical Society.

For more information, call (626) 797-8016 write to altadenahistorical.society@yahoo.com.

PAGE-TURNING FUN

Celebrities abound at 22nd annual LA Times Festival of Books at USC

US Rep. John Lewis, Cheech Marin, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Chuck Palahniuk, Margaret Atwood, T.C. Boyle, Tippi Hedren, Michael Connelly, Bryan Cranston, Ayesha Curry, Roxane Gay, Dave Grohl, Virginia Grohl, Joyce Carol Oates, Kelly Oxford and Nancy Silverton are among the more than 500 authors, celebrities, musicians, artists and chefs expected to participate in the LA Times 22nd annual Festival of Books set for Saturday and Sunday at USC.

On Friday, April 21, the newspaper’s annual Book Prizes will honor reading and educational activist Ruebén Martinez with the Innovator’s Award, novelist Thomas McGuane with the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement, and 11 outstanding literary works published during the last year.

“By sharing books in his barbershop in Santa Ana he showed how books can be celebrated anywhere, and how essential they are to all our lives,” Times Book Editor Carolyn Kellogg said of Martinez. “Ruebén is a dedicated advocate for the love of literature wherever it might take hold.”

Other authors and celebrities scheduled to appear at the weekend festival include Andrew Aydin, Chris Hayes, Marlon James, Clinton Kelly, Danica McKellar, Mary Roach, Luis J. Rodríguez, George Saunders, John Scalzi, Scott Simon, Angie Thomas, Stephen Tobolowsky and Ngugi Wa Thiong’o.

Located in the Downtown Arts and Education Corridor adjacent to Exposition Park, the festival, presented in association with USC, is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit latimes.com/festivalofbooks.

BRAND NEWS

Local real estate brokers join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network

What a difference a name brand makes.

That’s what local real estate brokers at Century 21 Golden Realty are saying now that they’ve joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate brokerage network.

The Pasadena-based brokerage standout will now operate under the name Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Golden Properties.

Golden Realty broker/owners Ohanes Dimejian and Aida Dimejian were excited about the move.

“We’ve been watching the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand grow and influence the marketplace for some time,” said Aida Dimejian. “The brand carries prestige, strong financial backing and a market presence that will give our agents important advantages. We’re proud to link our name to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

“Our brand’s namesake is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a corporation that is admired and respected around the world,” said Ohanes Dimejian. ”Real estate professionals understand the value of this brand in daily business, and clients appreciate its marketing potential.”

Visit BHHSGoldenProperties.com.