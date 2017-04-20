Senior Games kick off in May at Pasadena Polytechnic

The annual Pasadena Senior Games and California Senior Games Championships will be held from May 6 to July 16.

This year, two events with the local Senior Games will be held in May, kicking off with the women’s basketball championships at 8 a.m. on May 6 at Polytechnic School, 1030 E. California Blvd., Pasadena.

At the same time that the three-on-three basketball games are being played, a basketball shooting contest will also occur at Poly.

The cycling competition, the only other state or local senior event set for May, will take place at 9 a.m. May 6 at El Dorado Park, 7550 E. Spring St., Long Beach as part of the California Senior Games.

Activities return to Pasadena in June with events at Caltech, Pasadena City College, the Rose Bowl Aquatic Center and Pasadena High School.

The games will feature mature adults 50 and older in athletic competitions ranging from bicycling, basketball, archery and track and field to volleyball, swimming, shuffleboard, horseshoes and pickleball.

Last year, Donald Roser won the gold medal in the javelin throw for the 90 to 94 age category, and Denise Hearst took gold in the women’s bicycle road race in the 50 to 59 age category.

Former longtime Pasadena Senior Center volunteer Cynthia Rosendale is credited with bringing the Senior Games — previously known as the Senior Olympics — to Pasadena 24 years ago. Rosedale managed the Pasadena Senior Games and served as vice chair of the California Senior Games Association up until her death last April.

With about 2,000 athletes ages 50 and older competing in 19 sports at 24 venues in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the California Senior Games Championships is a qualifying event for the National Senior Games Championships.

Registration, which is $45 plus $6 per event, is now open. For more information about the games, including schedules, venues and registration, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.