As of Monday, 814 days after the war in Afghanistan ended…

2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

22,600 pounds is the weight of the “mother of all bombs,” which was dropped on ISIS extremists in Afghanistan.

36 ISIS extremists were killed when that bomb was dropped on caves in which extremists hid in, according to CNN.

1 missile test in North Korea failed this past weekend. News of the pending missile launch led to increased tensions between North Korea and the US.