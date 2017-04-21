THIS WEEK’S COVER
Apr
21
Fri
1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Apr 21 @ 1:00 pm
Free films screen at 1 p.m. Fridays. Friday’s film is “Arsenic and Old Lace” (1944).
4:30 pm Children’s Writing Workshop at C... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Apr 21 @ 4:30 pm
A kids’ writing workshop for tweens 8 to 12 offers advice on how to get started writing, with no experience necessary, at 4:30 p.m. Call and press option 4 to sign up.
Apr
22
Sat
all-day 2017 Mesoamerican Symposium in h... @ Cal State LA Golden Eagle Ballroom
Apr 22 all-day
The Art History Society of Cal State LA and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will present a Mesoamerican Symposium on April 21-22. The event is one of the largest in the field[...]
8:00 am Breakfast Bingo with Pasadena Li...
Apr 22 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
“Rise and Shine” to enjoy breakfast and play games for a better, kinder Pasadena. Pasadena Host Lions Club in partnership with First Tee of Greater Pasadena are serving up fluffy pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee and[...]
8:00 am Pasadena Conference on Healthy A... @ First Church of the Nazarene
Apr 22 @ 8:00 am – 1:30 pm
The Pasadena Senior Center hosts the conference, as those age 50 and older connect with others, gain new perspectives and increase their knowledge. Helen Dennis, nationally recognized expert on aging issues delivers the opening, keynote[...]
