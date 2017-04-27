THURSDAY 04.27.17

The Alex Film Society presents the classic “The Big Sleep” (1946), starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, at 7:30 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $16 general admission, $12 for seniors and students, $11 for Society members. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

FRIDAY 04.28.17

Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock hosts a concert featuring Jerry Paper, Boyo and Popheart, with Deejay Harmony Tividad, at 8 p.m. at 2225 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. Admission is $8 and $10. Call (323) 561-3044 or visit cfaer.org.

SATURDAY 04.29.17

The Pasadena Symphony concludes its season with works by Beethoven, Vaughn Williams and Holst at 2 and 8 p.m. at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Featured performers are Summer Hassan, (soprano), Tracy Van Fleet (mezzo-soprano), Arnold Livingston Geis (tenor) and Steve Pence (bass). Also included are performances by the Donald Brinegar Singers, the JPL Chorus and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus. Tickets are $35 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 04.30.17

Pasadena Restaurant Week features local restaurants showcasing their wares with prix fixe menus, special meals and deals during regular business hours Sunday through May 5. Prices range from $15 to $25 for lunch and from $27 to $45 for dinner. Visit pasadenarestaurantweek.com for participating locations.

MONDAY 05.1.17

Kadampa Meditation Center presents a weekly meditation and modern Buddhism class at 7:30 p.m. Monday nights at Neighborhood Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Cost is a suggested $10 donation. Call (213) 422-4879 or visit meditateinla.org.

TUESDAY 05.2.17

The Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF) presents its annual “Celebrating Our Schools: Envision 2017,” offering a vision of the district’s future, featuring speaker and Parsons CEO Charles Harrington and Kaleidoscope, the PUSD interactive showcase highlighting the district’s innovative programs and students, starting at 5 p.m. in the Pasadena City Hall Courtyard, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $150, available at pased.org/envision.

WEDNESDAY 05.3.17

The Pasadena Group of the Sierra Club (sierraclub.org/angeles/pasadena) presents “It Never Rains (Except When It Does!): Drought and Deluge in the Making of Southern California,” with Pomona College professor and environmental historian Char Miller, based on his latest book, “Not So Golden State: Sustainability vs. the California Dream,” starting at 7 p.m. at Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena. Call Bill Joyce at (909) 596-6280 or email bill@rollingtherock.com for information.

THURSDAY 05.4.17

The Blue Guitar features live jazz and blues at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Next week’s show features jazz by the CJS Quintet. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission. Visit blueguitar.club.