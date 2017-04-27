Immigration activists ramp up their message as Trump officials move forward on threats to withhold funds

Local immigration activists are taking their case back to the people as the Trump administration moves forward with threats to withhold funds from sanctuary cities, or those that protect illegal immigrants.

On Tuesday, the ACLU Pasadena/Foothills Chapter hosted a panel in Glendale to discuss immigration raids, privacy rights and President Trump’s travel ban, which prohibits people from several mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

That event will be followed by a presentation by local immigration activist Pablo Alvarado, who will speak from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, 1414 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena.

“We are a country of immigrants for the most part,” Alvarado told the Pasadena Weekly. “I will be talking about prior generations going through similar circumstances.”

Trump’s immigration policies have been at the forefront of the national conversation. During the campaign, Trump promised to ban Muslims from entering the country and promised that he would build a wall between the US and Mexico and punish cities like Pasadena that do not cooperate with immigration authorities.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent letters to officials in New Orleans, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City, Clark County, Nevada, Miami-Dade, Milwaukee, Cook County, Illinois and the state of California demanding they provide proof they are communicating with authorities about undocumented immigrants. The Trump administration has promised to withhold funds from sanctuary cities. Pasadena receives about $30 million in federal funds. On Tuesday a judge blocked Trump’s sanctuary city policy

The Pasadena City Council recently passed a resolution barring city officials from collecting information regarding a person’s immigration status.

Pasadena police officers do not ask questions of suspects and witnesses regarding immigration status, but does send an officer to ICE operations to ensure public safety.

“Undocumented neighbors living here peacefully and productively for years are being torn from their homes and families, detained and sent away, promoting extreme fear-mongering and fulfilling harmful campaign promises,” said ACLU board member Nadejda Summers.

The ACLU was scheduled to hold an event at the Glendale City Church on April 25 on President Trump’s immigration policies.

The panel for that event included Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, ACLU Director of Advocacy Ahilan Arulanantham, immigration attorney Gabriel Castro and surveillance expert Bryon Rogers.

That event was moderated by Tamara Haywood of the ACLU