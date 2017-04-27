News & Notes from Our Community

ARTISTIC ABUNDANCE

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair brings more than 200 artists to Pasadena’s Central Park this weekend

One of Pasadena’s largest arts events returns when the Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair fills Old Pasadena’s Central Park with over 200 curated booths Saturday and Sunday. The free, family-friendly event comes just in time for attendees to find plenty of options for unique Mother’s Day gifts and graduation presents.

In addition to the wide array of artists selling their wares, the fair will also offer a full schedule of art-focused workshops for attendees to learn how to make their own crafts. The workshops range from free to $40 and include all needed supplies for participants to take home their Do-It-Yourself creations, while activities for all ages will be available throughout the weekend.

Jackalope will also be helping the Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) for the first time by promoting their programs and services and accepting donations on its behalf. DWC’s mission is to provide permanent housing and a safe and healthy community for homeless women in Los Angeles

Beyond collecting donations, Jackalope will host a MADE by DWC booth during the fair, carrying a line of unique gift items that were created in collaboration between DWC program participants and community artists.

“Being a women-owned business, we found DWC to be a perfect fit to align with our own mission and values in running Jackalope,” says Jackalope Arts co-founder Sara Diederich.

The Jackalope Art Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Central Park, 275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Visit jackalopeartfair.com.

FACING THE FUTURE

Altadena Library District hosts Town Hall meeting about improving Altadena tonight

The Altadena Library District invites Altadena residents to attend a Town Hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, April 27, in which the results of the Community Conversations initiative will be shared. The initiative engaged hundreds of residents in in-depth, facilitator-led discussions about the community’s aspirations for Altadena, challenges the community faces, and concrete action steps residents can take both individually and as a community to improve Altadena.

Recommendations for future action steps for Altadena will be discussed, and participants will engage in community building activities. All residents are invited to participate, regardless of whether they attended a Community Conversation or not.

The Town Hall Meeting will take place at Charles Farnsworth Park’s Upper Davies Building, located at 568 Mount Curve Ave., in Altadena. The event is free and refreshments will be provided. Residents are encouraged to RSVP online at altadenalibrary.org/town-hall-meeting.

TASTY TEACHINGS

Pasadena Senior Center offers classes on the history of food starting Tuesday

The Pasadena Senior Center is offering a full slate of activities for seniors throughout the month of May, starting with the final four classes in The Masters Series from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, May 2 through May 23. The courses focus on the theme “Food History in Eight Tasty Bites,” and will be taught by Dr. Carlo Coppola, a culinary historian, food writer, teacher of chefs and former chef.

The first class, “How Foods Got Their Names,” will answer some burning questions that have likely crossed the minds of many over the years, including revealing who the “Tootsie” of Tootsie Roll fame was. On May 9, Coppola will teach “How Sweet It Is! A Short History of Cake,” following that up with “Strange, Unusual Foods with Strange, Unusual Names” on May 16 and “A Brief History of Wine and How to Decode a Wine Label” on May 23.

The classes are open to all members of the Pasadena Senior Center and registration costs $15 per session. Call (626) 685-6756 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.