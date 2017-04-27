BOOKSTORE APPRECIATION

Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse celebrates Independent Bookstore Day, in conjunction with National Poetry Month, with activities for all ages, including poetry readings, storytelling with author Laura Knight, visits from therapy dogs and other activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. Call (818) 790-0717 or visit flintridgebooks.com.

POETRY & COOKIES

The Altadena Library presents its annual, free Poetry and Cookies event, as poets included in the new “Altadena Poetry Review: Anthology 2017” read their works starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena. Free refreshments, including cookies, are included. Call (626) 798-0833 or visit altadenalibrary.org.

CAMPUS JAZZ

The Caltech Jazz Band presents the annual Caltech Jazz Festival, with acts that include the headlining San Gabriel 7, Dawn Bishop, the Adam Hersh Project and The Nightblooming Jazzmen from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gates Annex Patio on the Caltech campus, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Call (626) 395-3295 or visit bands.caltech.edu.

FILM SALUTE

A retrospective salute to filmmaker John McDonald will be presented at 7 p.m. tonight, April 27, in the South Pasadena Library Community Room, 1115 El Centro Street. A Q+A will be moderated by author Chip Jacobs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free. No tickets or reservations are necessary.