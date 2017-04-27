Urbanist David Robert Wolf harnesses Pasadena’s past to help create a better future

It was a movement with “the magic to stir people’s blood” — a non-institutional, bottom-up approach to city planning that sought to energize and involve the community.

Known as “My City,” it became the impetus for some of Pasadena’s most recognizable landmarks, including the central library and civic center.

Today, these ideas are ripe for revival, according to local architect and urbanist David Robert Wolf, who has spent the past decade working on a revamped “My City” plan that would address 21st century challenges.

“The potential is to have what planning doesn’t have today, which is to get people excited about the future once again, instead of fearing it,” says Wolf. “It’s an opportunity for us to lead once again in the realm of city planning using a simple proven solution.”

That solution is based largely on the work of George A. Damon, who spearheaded the Pasadena City Beautiful movement — part of a larger national trend — between 1914 and 1917.

Buoyed by a groundswell of populist feeling at the time, City Beautiful harnessed the diverse fields of engineering, architecture and civic improvement to create a hub of novel, egalitarian planning ideas.

It culminated in an exhibit that featured a horticultural hall, city planning studio, and “Pasadena Projects & Problems” space. Visitors were even encouraged to submit photos of “undesirable structures, unkempt vacant lots, billboards, and other blights to the beauty of our city” beneath a sign that read: “We Protest — These Things are Not Beautiful.”

While the exposition was temporary, Damon envisioned a “permanent planning space” that would allow citizens to participate in community planning decisions.

Damon, who was dean of engineering at Throop Institute (now Caltech) likened his project to “planning a future home [where] everyone who is to live in it has an opportunity for contributing something.”

“George Damon is really the protagonist of this story,” says Wolf. “His approach was extraordinarily commonsensical and involved ongoing dialogue, ongoing conversation, and a lot of community input. A revitalized ‘My City’ would be of great benefit to all involved: citizens, advocates, community groups, developers and the city itself.”

Damon not only spearheaded the movement, but drafted several documents — including “A ‘Home Made’ City Planning Exhibit and Its Result” and “How to Get Started in City Planning: The Pasadena Way” — that Wolf credits as inspiration for the project.

Wolf includes the article, along with photographs, charts, and case studies in a 195-page document — part history, part planning template — called “My City: A Model to Emulate.”

One of these case studies, the Carmelita Link — a proposed mixed use path running from the civic center to the Arroyo Seco — will feature prominently in a centennial brunch at Wolf’s Altadena home on May 7. The event marks the 100-year anniversary of Damon’s landmark article, “The City Planning Movement in Pasadena.” A follow-up discussion at Vroman’s bookstore will follow on June 5.

Wolf considers himself a “self-appointed ambassador” or “steward” of the project, not its leader. “Just as I was once the usher in the theater and not the show itself, I’m here to bring this proven solution from our past forward,” he says. “No one needs my permission to be involved in this project; it’s our common civic inheritance.”

According to Wolf, that inheritance began with early Pasadena settlers like Jeanne Carr, a mentor to John Muir; and Abbot Kinney, the future designer of Venice, who helped raise funds for the Pasadena Library and Village Improvement Society in the 1880s. The society’s goals were city beautification and the creation of a public library, and it inspired many with its “public-spiritedness.”

By the time Damon moved to the city in 1911, California was in the midst of a progressive upheaval. Between 1909 and 1917, progressive Republicans in the state succeeded in reducing the political influence of the Southern Pacific railroad, increased regulation of big business, instituted workers’ comp, and launched the ballot referendum and the initiative. In Pasadena, local politicians municipalized water and power departments, and created a 500-acre farm to feed its workers.

“Just as the Enlightenment was crucial to all aspects of the American Revolution, the Progressive Era was crucial to all aspects of ‘My City,’” explains Wolf. “In the 1912 election, the support for [Progressive Party candidate] Teddy Roosevelt over [Republican] William Howard Taft was overwhelming in Pasadena — something like 40 to 1. There was also 2 to 1 support for Roosevelt over Woodrow Wilson, and [socialist] Eugene Debs did nicely too.”

In this forward-thinking political climate, the Pasadena City Beautiful movement was born — spearheaded by Damon, and eventually involving some 5,000 Pasadenans.

Before coming to Pasadena, Damon had worked as an electrical engineer on the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

Inspired by his experiences at the fair, and by the construction of the Colorado Street Bridge in 1913, Damon helped form the City Beautiful Association in 1914.

Its first initiative was a “Four Corners” competition designed to explore solutions to intersections at the edges of the city. In a blind competition, Paul Revere Williams, a 20-year-old African American architect, won first prize for designing a “hierarchy of pedestrian spaces set concentrically around the intersection,” according to Wolf. Williams went on to a successful career in Southern California, becoming the first black member of the American Association of Architects.

“Pasadena determines out of ‘My City’ that we’re going to build a library first,” says Wolf. “And a city hall and an auditorium. Like the Village Improvement Society, Dean Damon’s efforts repeated the bottom-up, participatory approach to creating a common vision.”

The “My City” exhibit, which occupied the Board of Trade building at 34 S. Raymond Avenue, served as a public forum to introduce citizens to this new approach. A reporter of the time characterized it as having, “ideas presented in a manner all can understand.”

Damon himself wrote at the time, “that if some way could be devised for the city to express its own wishes, the resulting plan would be much better than a collection of theories from a single individual.”

In Damon’s 1915 “Pasadena Plan,” he envisioned “workingmen’s homes,” “suppression of billboards,” “more trees and fewer poles,” and “civic and social centers,” among other things.

Damon also garnered enthusiasm for ending the rail line that ran north through Pasadena at Colorado Boulevard, thus giving visitors ready access to a proposed civic center at Memorial Park.

While World War I put a temporary halt to Damon’s planning efforts, “they began to bear fruit after the war, resulting in civic buildings constructed in the 1920s and ’30s that remain the pride of Pasadena to this day,” writes Wolf.

After Damon died in 1934, his approach subsequently tapered off, says Wolf, particularly following World War II. But the time may be right for a revival.

One of Wolf’s proposals is the Passages Project, a plan to link existing pedestrian passages between Old Pasadena and the Playhouse District and rectify “gaps in the urban fabric.” He has also outlined a plan for a mixed-use link between the civic center and the Arroyo Seco. Both are inspired by architect Edward Bennett’s civic center master plan of the 1920s.

Wolf stumbled on the history of My City nine years ago, while visiting a friend in Port Townsend, Washington. “It was Sept. 15, 2008 — the day Lehman Brothers went under,” he recalls. “She handed me one of George Damon’s articles and I looked at it and it and thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting, this is city planning. So between 2008 and probably 2014, I was just kind of looking at this thing and thinking about it. I’ve [put] an extraordinary amount of thought put into it.”

In 2014 and 2016, Wolf gave separate “My City” presentations at the Hale Solar Observatory in Pasadena, where he met City Councilmen John Kennedy and Andy Wilson, and Mayor Terry Tornek, who have become strong backers of the project. Kennedy even discussed “My City” with President Barack Obama at a fundraising dinner in 2015, and later sent a copy to the White House.

“It’s something the city of Pasadena could in fact adopt as a process for our particular needs to get better planning decisions made,” Kennedy explains. ‘My City’ could work in the areas of: what does our police department need to look like in the 21st century? How do we deal with affordability indexes related to housing? And what is the role of city government to facilitate this at the local level? We have much greater diversity today, so we would celebrate that diversity by having it at the table in helping to make decisions.”

“Engaging the community in planning and collecting feedback has always been a key part of the Pasadena Way,” adds Wilson. “Our city thrives when we commit to a hybrid model where the experts (planners and staff) engage citizens both through our commissions model and the public at large. This is where the rubber meets the road.”

Tornek notes that in the recent election between Wilson and challenger Phil Hosp, “the only substantive issue discussed was about the pace of development and what development means for the future of the city and the quality of life here. People are yearning for this kind of discussion.” He cites the recent citizen-led effort to do planning for the 710 Freeway stub as a way “My City” could function independent of city bureaucracy. “It really speaks to the kind of dialogue that can happen in a non-city-driven process,” he says. “People are yearning for this kind of discussion.”

Wolf makes it clear that he wants to support, not supplant, current planning methods. “The City of Pasadena is doing the best it can,” he says. “’’My City’ is the missing link. It has the potential to be something that’s already in our tradition — a revitalization of the old town hall. And it’s not old-fashioned unless you think the idea of democracy is old-fashioned.”

For more information, visit pasadenapassages.org. The project’s Facebook address is Facebook.com/pasadenapassages. Details of the May 7 brunch can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-my-city-champagne-brunch-celebrating-the-centennial-of-the-city-beautiful-movement-in-pasadena-tickets-32973015176. Email David@studiowolf.net.