Apr
27
Thu
6:00 pm Teen Writing Workshop, Pakistani... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Apr 27 @ 6:00 pm
Teens who love writing are invited to an informal session to meet other teens, perform writing exercises, bounce ideas around and share their work at 6 p.m. Stories and poems produced during the session will[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Apr 27 @ 7:00 pm
Elizabeth Silver discusses and signs “The Tincture of Time: A Memoir of (Medical) Uncertainty” at 7 p.m.
7:30 pm Alex Film Society Film Screening @ Alex Theatre
Apr 27 @ 7:30 pm
The Alex Film Society presents the classic film “The Big Sleep” (1946), starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 general admission, $12 for seniors and students, $11 for Society members.
7:30 pm Jazz Night @ the Blue Guitar fea... @ The Blue Guitar
Apr 27 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Louie Cruz Beltran is a charismatic entertainer, singer and master percussionist. His musical career was crafted upon the soulful sounds of his ethnic American background and flavored with contemporary R&B, Jazz, and Salsa as well[...]
7:30 pm Off My Head – a lasting storytel... @ The Coffee Gallery Backstage
Apr 27 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Off My Head – a lasting storytelling experience A show of real life, irreverent, funny, and heartfelt stories, told by experienced storytellers, that thrill, tickle and inspire. Featuring: Storyteller/ Author – Ty Fance Storyteller/ Actor-[...]
