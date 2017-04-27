CD Reviews

IMELDA MAY, Life Love Flesh Blood

(Decca/Verve): 3.5 STARS

The Irish siren leashes her trademark rockabilly growl for her fifth studio album, instead approaching a set heavy on heartbreak and ’60s soul and pop touches with a torchy purr tastefully cosseted by T-Bone Burnett’s production. She erupts in throaty belting during “Bad Habit,” the gospel-cadenced “When It’s My Time” and the slinky “Black Tears” (the latter heated by guest Jeff Beck’s Hawaiian-style slide). But like Van Morrison, whose influence is felt on standout track “Call Me,” May commands power by withholding it — most poignantly during the acoustic, ruefully autobiographical “The Girl I Used to Be.” imeldamay.co.uk

BILLY PORTER PRESENTS, The Soul of Richard Rodgers (Sony): 4 STARS

The Tony-winning actor/singer continues to fuse Broadway and soul with this dynamic redo of standards (“My Funny Valentine,” “Lady is a Tramp”) accompanied by guests including India.Arie, Ledisi, Leslie Odom Jr. and Pentatonix. Porter’s nimble tenor savors Rodgers’ indelible melodies — along with contemporary rhythms that refresh the material. “South Pacific” purists may blast the explicit rap on “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” but Porter’s spoken-sung intro to “Edelweiss” (from “Sound of Music”) movingly redefines it as “a healing prayer for a country in a time of crisis.” billyporter.com

MOLLY BURCH, Please Be Mine

(self-released): 3 STARS

Raised on the sounds of Billie Holiday and Patsy Cline, Burch’s affection for classic pop and jazz is obvious in her precise vocal phrasing and cleanly balanced melodies. She and tone-savvy guitarist Dailey Toliver work up to a gallop during the angsty “Wrong for You,” but the contrast between Burch’s sultry cool and Toliver’s reverb-washed fretwork is the lure, and its spare, swoony tracks like “Loneliest Heart” and “Fool” that hit the sweet spot. At the Bootleg Theatre in LA Saturday, April 29. mollyburch.bandcamp.com

WILLIE NELSON, God’s Problem Child

(Sony Legacy): 3.5 STARS

At 84, the hard-touring Country Music Hall of Famer still resists recycling old tropes or nostalgia, opting instead for humor (“Still Not Dead,” the Trump-indicting “Delete and Fast Forward”) and compassionate perspective. That yields melodic gems like “True Love,” the Spanish-flavored “A Woman’s Love” and “Old Timer,” his signature guitar tone brightening expressive solos that weave around his worn, conversationally phrased vocals and Mickey Raphael’s soulful harmonica. During the dusky, slow-grooving title track (with a guest vocal by the late Leon Russell), Nelson and composers Jamey Johnson and Tony Joe White trade licks and verses like scarred warriors philosophizing about battles won and lost. willienelson.com