Thirty Meter Telescope protesters set sights on Caltech

Protesters will gather at Caltech at 3 p.m. on Friday to oppose the school’s role in placing the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea in Hawaii.

Natives have opposed building the 18-story telescope — which would be the biggest telescope in the world — on the sacred mountain and have held several rallies to protest the project.

According to Pacific Business News, a Hawaii-based newspaper that reports on local business issues in that region, officials working on the project last month said they reached an agreement with a Spanish agency to build their giant telescope on Spain’s Canary Islands if plans to build it on top of Mauna Kea on the Big Island fall through.

However, Mauna Kea remains the preferred site.

“This is an important step for TMT,” Ed Stone, TMT executive director, said in a prepared statement. “We want to ensure we have by April 2018 a site suitable to start construction should Mauna Kea not be feasible. We now have a signed agreement and are moving ahead with the appropriate government approvals so that everything will be in place if needed.”

The telescope project has been delayed since spring 2015 by opponents who consider the Hawaiian mountain sacred.

In that incident, locals blocked construction vehicles from entering the land three times.

The case was sent to the state Supreme Court last year, which dismissed the case due to a lack of appellate jurisdiction. Appellate jurisdiction is the power of a higher court to review decisions and change outcomes of decisions of lower courts.

The two sides are scheduled to meet on May 30, according to protester Mikilani Young of Temple City. In December Judge Greg Nakamura ruled that the state Board of Land and Natural Resources should have held a hearing for TMT’s sublease agreement with the University of Hawaii at Hilo for the site.

“There will be a lot of chanting and praying to the best results for our home in Hawaii,” Young said. “We are trying to bring attention to what is going on in Hawaii and Caltech has a part to play in it.”