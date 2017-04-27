Incumbent Andy Wilson defeats Phil Hosp in District 7 runoff

One of Pasadena’s most contentious City Council elections ended Wednesday with incumbent Councilman Andy Wilson defeating challenger Phil Hosp by three dozen votes in the District 7 runoff.

Wilson trailed Hosp by 20 votes after the majority of ballots were counted in the April 18 runoff election. However, there remained 300 uncounted provisional and mail-in ballots postmarked on or before last week’s election.

After those ballots were counted, Wilson received 1,793 votes to Hosp’s 1,757 — a difference of 36 votes.

The two men shook hands after the final tally was announced Wednesday night by City Clerk Mark Jomsky in council chambers at City Hall.

“It was a tough race,” Wilson told the Pasadena Weekly. “I’d like to thank the voters for their support. It’s an honor to continue to serve. The election was a great opportunity to get involved with the district. It forced me to walk the district and get to know the voters.”

No incumbent has been defeated since the city changed names, from the Board of City Directors to the City Council, in 1997.

The last upset win by a challenger came in 1987, when former Mayor Bill Paparian defeated Jo Heckman, who had served 12 years on the board.

“I can’t thank my family and fellow residents enough for their support,” Hosp told the Weekly. “I started my campaign because, like many other residents, I feel that the city’s leadership is not listening to the people they represent.”

This is the first election victory for Wilson, who was appointed by the City Council to finish the remaining two years of Terry Tornek’s term after Tornek was elected mayor in 2015.

After a close general election in which none of the five candidates was able to garner more than 50 percent of the votes needed for victory, the race went to a runoff between the top two vote-getters.

“Even though I was just 36 votes short, my campaign has demonstrated just how much residents care,” Hosp said. “I intend to continue to communicate with my supporters about these issues and will remain involved to make sure that Mr. Wilson follows through with his campaign promises.”