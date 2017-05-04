THURSDAY 05.4.17

The Glendale Community College Theatre Arts Department stages the play “The Cherry Orchard” by Anton Chekhov, translated by Laurence Senelick and directed by Melissa Randel, continuing at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, closing Sunday at 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for students and seniors. Call (818) 551-5161 or visit glendale.edu/theatre.

FRIDAY 05.5.17

Crown City Ringers (crowncityringers.com) present “Hooray for Hollywood,” featuring music from the Golden Age of Hollywood, as well as recent standards, performed on hand bells at 4 p.m. at Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Admission is free. An offering will be taken, with suggested donations of $10 for students and seniors, $12 for adults and $20 for families. Call (609) 423-7705 or email info@crowncityringers.com for information.

SATURDAY 05.6.17

The political comedy group Capitol Steps makes its annual visit to Caltech at 8 p.m. in Beckman Auditorium, Michigan Avenue south of Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena. The troupe of former congressional staffers performs song parodies poking fun at politicians and other newsmakers in a show taken from the news headlines. Tickets are $10 to $45. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit events.caltech.edu.

SUNDAY 05.7.17

The Ride for Ronnie motorcycle rally and concert benefits the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. The event includes a ride from Harley-Davidson of Glendale, 3717 San Fernando Road, Glendale to Los Encinos State Historic Park in Encino. At the park, catch live music by Eddie Money, Lynch Mob, Rough Cutt and others, raffles, live auctions and food. Riders register at Harley-Davidson at 9 a.m. and a continental breakfast starts then. The ride starts at 11 a.m. Visit diocancerfund.org for registration information and cost.

MONDAY 05.8.17

Carrie Nugent discusses and signs “Asteroid Hunters,” revealing what known impact asteroids have had, including extinction of the dinosaurs, and what scientists are doing to prevent an impact. It starts at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

TUESDAY 05.9.17

The Camerata Pacifica ensemble presents its season finale with works from Austria and Hungary by Haydn, Mozart and Dohnányi at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets are $56. Call (805) 884-8410 or visit cameratapacifica.org.

WEDNESDAY 05.10.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features Sweet Talk Radio and Mikael Pederson at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 05.11.17

Award-winning bluegrass band Gold Heart performs, featuring the Gold sisters, Tori, Jocey and Shelby, their father Trent and brother, Kai at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $18. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.