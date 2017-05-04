The Sweet reintroduces ’70s hits at The Rose

Their songs blasted on stereos all around the world back in the 1970s. Now The Sweet is back and playing the hits Saturday night at The Rose.

The UK band formed in late 1968, when original members Brian Connolly and Mick Tucker formed Sweetshop, later shortened to The Sweet. The group released several singles, which failed to make the charts. Then, guitarist and vocalist Andy Scott joined in 1970 and the group’s fortunes began to change, as he helped solidify the classic sound for which The Sweet became famous.

Hits followed, including “CoCo,” Poppa Joe,” “Hellraiser” and perhaps the act’s most famous, at the time, “Ballroom Blitz.” In 1975, The Sweet took the USA by storm, with hits including the chart-topping “Fox on the Run,” and then, in 1978, along came “Love is Like Oxygen.” Their grinding, hard-rock sound coupled with melodic vocal harmonies put them at the top.

The Sweet eventually went on hiatus in the early 1980s, but regrouped and came back again in 1984. Various personnel changes have occurred over the years and currently the band consists of Scott, Pete Lincoln on bass and lead vocals, Bruce Bisland on drums and vocals and Tony O’Hora on guitar, keyboards and vocals.

Visit thesweet.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $28 to $48. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.