Shining a Light

Local writer Matt Hormann discusses Pasadena’s ‘Darkest Night’ Saturday at the Huntington Westerners monthly luncheon Local history buffs can see one of the darkest moments in Pasadena history brought to light Saturday, when the Huntington Westerners club hosts writer Matt Hormann as he discusses “The Darkest Night: The Destruction and Rebirth of Pasadena’s Chinatown” at their monthly luncheon.

The lecture will focus on the events of Nov. 6, 1885, when a group of nearly 100 racist rioters forced Pasadena’s Chinese population of 60 to 100 citizens out of the city under the threat of a mass lynching. The Chinese residents were targeted by Pasadena’s elite class due to their growing success operating businesses in the then-nascent city, and were the victims of racially targeted zoning ordinances against them.

The racial tensions that led to the event, as well as the subsequent widespread discrimination against other minorities that extends into the present, are a key part of this now-overlooked history. Hormann previously explored these issues in the Nov. 5, 2015 edition of the Weekly in a story also titled “The Darkest Night.”

The luncheon will take place at the Women’s City Club, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $25. Call (626) 345-9069.

Artistic Abundance

The 55th Annual Sierra Madre Art Fair raises money for the town’s library this weekend

The Friends of the Sierra Madre Library hosts the 55th Annual Sierra Madre Art Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the town’s Memorial Park, located at 222 W. Sierra Madre Boulevard.

The fair features 80 artists displaying and selling their work in an array of mediums including oil paintings, jewelry, glass, metal, wearable art and weaving.

Live bands will perform on two stages, with Saturday’s Band Shell bill featuring the Northeast LA Jazz Group from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and mandolin maestro Evan Marshall from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday’s Band Shell lineup spotlights the country-rock of Severin Browne and Friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the guitar-vocal duo of Steve Trovato and Tim Kobza from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Southeast Lawn’s Saturday lineup will feature Irish band Luckpenny from 10 a.m. to noon and the eclectic sounds of Jean Sudbury and Friends from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, the Irish band Banna Beag Mall will play from 10 a.m. to noon. Sudbury’s group returns from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Sierra Madre Public Library. Call (626) 355-7186 or visit sierramadrelibraryfriends.org.

High Five

Pasadena Showcase House of Design open for tours and Saturday fundraiser for Five Acres Since 1964, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design has served as both a fundraiser and a popular way to experience some of the city’s finest residential architecture.

This year’s home is an English Tudor designed by the prominent architectural firm of Marston & Van Pelt and constructed in 1916 at a cost of $25,000 for lawyer-turned-actor Samuel Hinds and his wife, and is on display through May 21. Most recently, the house served as a set for several movies and television shows including the multi-award winning “La La Land.”

This year’s fundraiser benefits the Pasadena-based residential foster care facility Five Acres.

The cost of attending the fundraiser is $175. Call (626) 795-6898 or visit asidpasadenashowcasehouse.eventbrite.com.

The 2017 Pasadena Showcase House of Design is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. It is closed Mondays. Call (714) 442-3872 or visit pasadenashowcase.org.