When agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) raided Pasadena Police Lt. Vasken Gourdikian’s residence in February, they found a virtual arsenal of weapons.

According to documents released last weekend, ATF agents seized 57 guns valued at $50,000 from Gourdikian’s Sierra Madre home.

The cache included 34 pistols worth $27,900 and 23 rifles worth $23,500. The weapons included a close-quarter combat pistol valued at $3,800 and a semiautomatic rifle valued at $2,000.

In the document, each item was listed as “seized by the ATF on February 16, 2017 from Vasken Gourdikian in Sierra Madre, CA.”

Further, according to language in the notice, the ATF determined that Gourdikian had broken federal law.

“The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF] gives notice that the property listed below was seized for federal forfeiture for violation of federal law,” the document states.

The notice does not reveal what laws the agency believes were violated. Part of the ATF’s mission is to investigate the illegal possession and sale of firearms.

Gourdikian has served as the department’s public information officer since 2016 and has worked regularly with the media.

When Gourdikian’s home was raided in February, a reporter with a local TV station got there early based on a tip and said he saw numerous gun cases in the garage, which was open when he arrived at the scene. When ATF agents saw the reporter, the door was immediately closed and dozens of cases were carried outside and loaded into an agency SUV and van.

After the raid, city officials refused to name the officer involved and told the Pasadena Weekly they were cooperating with the investigation.

The Weekly was able to discern Gourdikian’s identity through property records.

Gourdikian has not been arrested and remains on paid administrative leave at the Pasadena Police Department.

The day after the raid, a message was left on his phone extension at work. An automatic email response stated he was out of the office. He also did not respond to a phone message left at his home.

Former police public information officer Lt. Tracey Ibarra has since returned to that role.

According to Transparent California, a website run by the Nevada Policy Research Institute, which compiles the compensation of public employees, Gourdikian made $135,919 in 2016.

The details of the weapons seized during the search were revealed in a routine posting by the ATF, which listed all the seized weapons across the country.

“The Department of Justice requires federal agencies to publish a list of seized property when it intends to transfer ownership of that property to the federal government,” according to ATF spokesperson Ginger Colbrun.

Colbrun said she could not discuss any details of the investigation, or even confirm for the Weekly that Gourdikian was the target of the probe.

But last month, the ATF did reveal that there was an investigation, and that it was ongoing. In an April 7 email, after the ATF failed to respond to several emails in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the federal search warrant used in the case, ATF officials ultimately denied the Weekly’s request due to an ongoing federal investigation.

“At this time, the investigation relating to third party is still open. Therefore, your request is denied … because it concerns an ongoing investigation,” wrote Stephanie Boucher, who leads the disclosure division. “[The law] authorizes us to withhold investigatory records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes, the release of which could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”

The federal warrant, which contains information regarding the search, including items that authorities were seeking, is currently sealed. Federal warrants are typically unsealed 10 days after they expire or are executed. However, the department seeking the warrant may refuse to release the document if it determines it is pertinent to an ongoing investigation.”

The Weekly has filed an appeal to that denial since pertinent information to the case was released in the seized property list.

Although ATF officials did not send the Weekly information on the search warrant, the agency did send information on federal gun laws.

According to that, a law enforcement official who regularly acquires “off roster” firearms and sells or disposes of them for a profit is engaging in the business as a dealer of firearms and must be federally licensed.

A person convicted of unlawfully engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license is subject to imprisonment for not more than five years and could face a $250,000 fine.

It is also unlawful for any person to make a false statement on a firearms transaction record, ATF Form 4473, when acquiring a firearm. A person is prohibited from claiming they are the buyer or a gun is being transferred to them, if the firearm is acquired with the intent to sell or is being acquired for someone else.

Conviction on making a false statement on a federal firearms license could lead to a 10-year sentence and a separate $250,000 fine.

The ATF response came one week after the agency sent a memo to police chiefs and sheriffs in Southern California informing them that the agency was concerned about law enforcement officers buying and reselling guns in what could be a violation of federal firearms laws.

The memo did not mention Gourdikian by name.

The March 31 memo from Eric Harden, the ATF’s Los Angeles field division special agent in charge, expressed concerns about “the growing trend of law enforcement officials engaging in the business of unlicensed firearms dealing.” Harden cited the issue as an “emerging problem.”

In 2015, Ryan McGowan, a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after illegally selling 25 guns between 2008 and 2011.

Police Chief Phillip Sanchez told the Weekly after the raid he was made aware of the federal investigation just hours before ATF agents executed the search warrant at Gourdikian’s home.

Information on the department’s internal investigation may be even harder to acquire. California law prohibits the department from releasing an officer’s disciplinary record and the results of internal investigations.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department did not take part in the February operation at Gourdikian’s home. City officials at that time said police were cooperating with the ATF.