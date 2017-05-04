FREE ART

The Pasadena Museum of California Art’s Free Third Thursday Evening means free admission from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at 490 E. Union St., Pasadena. Call (626) 568-3665 or visit pmcaonline.org.

FAMILY FUN

Professional Child Development Associates hosts the free Family Fun Day and Move-a-Thon, featuring adapted activities for all abilities, including martial arts, an obstacle course, dance, golf, live stage performances, a deejay for kids and food and drink available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 793-7350 or visit pcdateam.org.

ART FAIR

The Friends of the Sierra Madre Library Art Fair features numerous artists displaying and selling their work, with featured artist, painter Karen McLean-McGaw, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sierra Madre’s Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Sierra Madre Public Library. Call (626) 355-7186 or visit sierramadrelibraryfriends.org.

JAZZ FIX

Jazz Vespers at All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena features multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson with bassist Martin Wind, pianist Bill Cunliffe and drummer Joe La Barbera at 5 p.m. Free. Call (626) 796-1172 or visit allsaints-pas.org.