The mother of a missing 5-year-old boy on Thursday announced plans for another weekend gathering of volunteers to help distribute fliers containing information about her son and ways to contact authorities if he is seen.

“I want my son’s information out there so as many people as possible will see it and maybe someone will come forward,” said Ana Estevez, mother of Aramazd Andressian Jr., in a call to the Pasadena Weekly.

Estevez reported her son missing on April 22 after his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., failed to return the boy to her following a visit. The couple is going through a divorce.

The father, who lives in South Pasadena, was found unconscious in Arroyo Park earlier that morning. Andressian, 34, told authorities that he may have been attacked while visiting the park with his son. Andressian was arrested and held on $10 million bail, but he was released a few days later due to insufficient evidence.

“There has been a great deal of speculation regarding the timeline around his disappearance,” Andressian said in a statement released by his attorney, according to ABC7 News. “The last time I saw my son was on Saturday morning, the 22nd, at Arroyo Park near my home in South Pasadena. After breakfast Aramazd Jr. wanted to go to the park before we were to meet his mother for a custody exchange at 9 a.m. In one moment, I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later. I was told that a good Samaritan found me unconscious on the ground near my car, with young Aramazd nowhere in sight. I can only speculate that I must have been attacked in the park, given my unresponsive state and subsequent physical condition.”

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is offering $10,000 in exchange for “any information leading to the apprehension and/or conviction of the person/persons whose willful misconduct led to the concealment or kidnapping of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr.,” the flier states.

On April 30, more than 100 volunteers handed out fliers in Montebello, Glendale and Montrose, Estevez said.

This Sunday, Estevez said she and others will be handing out fliers at 10 a.m. at Walmart in Glendora, 1950 Auto Centre Drive; Library Park, 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia; and Target in Azusa, 809 Azusa Drive.

“I’m trying to get the word out as best we can,” Estevez said.