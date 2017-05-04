When Grammy-winning LA ensemble Ozomatli started kicking around ideas for the band’s next recording, all six members agreed it was time to make another album — but, lacking “any large batch of songs” of their own, according to guitarist Raul Pacheco, they opted to make a record of covers interpreted “through the filter of one region.” Enter the legendary reggae rhythm section of Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare, more famously known as Sly & Robbie, who signed on to produce.

“That was key for us,” Pacheco calls. “That’s when we knew, ‘We have to do this.’”

The result is “Non-Stop: México to Jamaica,” funded by a Pledge Music campaign and released this week via the Cleopatra label. Ozomatli will play some of its songs when they headline South Pasadena’s Eclectic Music Festival this Saturday.

In the studio, Pacheco says, Sly & Robbie were far from intimidating.

“You know what’s interesting about people who are that good?” he asks. “There’s no insincerity on their part. They make you feel comfortable, they don’t really judge you. They have this understanding, like, ‘I’m just here to make music.’ ‘Cool.’ ‘What have you got?’ ‘This is what I do.’ ‘Oh, cool, let’s hear it.’ … You kind of get the big picture; there’s always something there that you can bring, and you do the best you can, and that’s fine.

“You know when people are there still enjoying making music. I think that’s why we’re still a band. No matter what’s happened, we still enjoy making music, and this is the vehicle for it.”

Most of the 14 tracks on “Non-Stop” are Mexican classics, including a celebratory “Como la Flor” and “Volver Volver,” plus a handful of rock chestnuts (“Evil Ways,” “Land of 1000 Dances,” a smooth take on Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love”). Pacheco says no songs were too iconic to touch, but they did have serious questions about how to reinvent material in a way that justified doing it. The El Sereno resident says they had a running joke about Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba,” which gets contemporized with a rap from Kyle McDonald.

“It got flipped in a way that to me is like a beach summer jam. I really like what [drummer] Jiro [Yamaguchi] did. The groove of it is so much fun. I was like, ‘Cool, this actually works,’ even though [laughs] I didn’t want to touch that song.”

Gaby Moreno sings on a gently swaying “Solamente una Vez,” Herb Alpert pops in for “Besame Mucho,” and Juanes, Mariachi Divas, Regulo Caro, G-Love and erstwhile MC Chali 2Na also guest on “Non-Stop.” Reconciling the nuanced differences between reggae backbeats and traditional Mexican rhythms so they made a natural-sounding fit was a challenge — one Pacheco calls “the very heart of the music that we dig into.” They’ve been gleefully intermingling funk, hip-hop, jazz, rock and salsa since they first jammed together at a labor protest in the mid-1990s.

“How do we do a ¾ waltz in a straight-four kind of groove? The phrasing of the singing becomes the thing that you have to rethink.

“The issue is, when you’re doing covers you want to find that middle ground and sweet spot of having it recognizable but not too recognizable, because you want to kind of give it your taste. We’ve been dealing with that from the beginning, trying to understand how a reggae-style bass line shifts and fits nicely under a cumbia.”

In addition to capping the Eclectic Fest with their evening performance on the Gold Line Stage, Ozomatli will open the day with a set of children’s songs from their 2012 album “Ozomatli Presents Ozokids” and a few other “kid lite” songs. Family is an increasing priority for Pacheco and his bandmates, none of whom have been shy about championing community and social justice issues.

They were surprised when, in 2006, the State Department designated Ozomatli an Official Cultural Ambassador, an experience Pacheco describes as “very broadening.” Issues of poverty, violence and immigration are similar the world over.

“For us, what it came to was, propaganda is propaganda, and most of the things we hear about dark places around the world is false. It’s a very small part of what’s really happening. … Everyone is trying to feed their kids, find some work, provide for their families, be able to put a roof over their heads. Yeah, there’s some evil people out there too, but it confirmed for us our beliefs that most people are good. And they’re all doing their best to provide in a way that they can live with dignity.”

Surveying the current political and pop culture landscape, Pacheco, whose children graduated from South Pasadena High School, says it is important to him that they “speak up and continue to have a sense that they can have an impact” regardless of the cynicism that every generation experiences.

“This is America, you know? If you really believe in societal, political, cultural transformation, you’ve got to be in it for your whole life. That’s when you can see arcs that shift. When I think of slavery, and when I think of racial segregation, and when I think of economic segregation, and property ownership segregation, all these things — we are making progress. As far as I can see, the human race is evolving. I try to encourage my children: You really can make a difference in your own personal space in how you treat people, and how people treat you, and what you tolerate and will not tolerate. To give and being kind to people is one of the highest forms of expression that you can have as a human. I try to remind them that your wishes are worth fighting for.”

South Pasadena’s Eclectic Music Festival and Art Walk presents live bands on four main stages and at select venues around town 3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Ozomatli kick things off with their OzoKids set at 3 p.m. on the Gold Line Stage (Gold Line Metro Station, Mission and Meridian Streets), where they will also headline at 9 p.m.; in between, Lisa Haley & the Zydecats, the Ploughboys, South Pasadena Transit Authority, and New Caribbean featuring Einstein Brown will also perform. On the Eclectic Stage (Fairview Avenue between Mission and El Centro Streets): Irene Diaz, Tony Gilkyson, Hammers & Belles, Thorcraft Cobra, Ricky Parish & the Rockabilly Rebels. On the Carnegie Library Stage (South Pasadena Library Community Room, 1115 El Centro St.): Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project, Rick Shea, Elliott Caine Quintet, Calvin Joe & the Orange Grove Rangers. On the Emerging Stage (538 Mission St.): Shelby Gogreve & Taylor Plenn, Welfair, Ralphy, BrowderSister, Liv Kennedy, and Charlie Hickey. Free admission. Info: (626) 441-2339. For set times, visit theeclectic.rocks.