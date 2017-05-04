Search PW
7:00 pm Poetry Readings at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Poetry Readings at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
May 4 @ 7:00 pm
Red Hen Press Night features poetry readings by Lisa C. Krueger and William Trowbridge at 7 p.m.
1:00 pm Courage to Write Workshop at La ... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Courage to Write Workshop at La ... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
May 5 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Author Esther Bradley-De Tally conducts the Courage to Write workshop, offering tips on finding your own voice as she walks you through the writing process, from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and May 12.
1:00 pm Flute recital @ Bertrand's Old Town Music
Flute recital @ Bertrand's Old Town Music
May 5 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Come to Bertrand’s Old Town Music to hear a performance from esteemed flautist Katherine Standefer. Katherine has played with Spokane Symphony, Tucson Symphony, Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra, Debut Symphony Orchestra, and American Youth Symphony.
4:00 pm Crown City Ringers Handbell Concert @ Pasadena Presbyterian Church
Crown City Ringers Handbell Concert @ Pasadena Presbyterian Church
May 5 @ 4:00 pm
Crown City Ringers present “Hooray for Hollywood,” featuring classic music from the Golden Age of Hollywood, as well as recent standards, performed on handbells at 4 p.m. in the church Gamble Lounge. Admission is free.[...]
6:00 pm Film, Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Film, Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
May 5 @ 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm
The film “Morocco” (1930) stars Gary Cooper as a French legionnaire, who meets a café entertainer (Marlene Dietrich), who has a checkered past and eventually falls in love with the soldier. It runs from 6[...]
