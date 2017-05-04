Being rejected by family is one of the most terrifying prospects a person can experience, and for Dan O’Brien, that distress was compounded by the fact that he had no clear idea why it had happened. But rather than simply wallowing in the sadness wrought by their dismissal, he decided to take action and interview his relatives about what led to that sad circumstance.

As an acclaimed playwright, O’Brien decided to write about what he learned, and created the play “The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage” as a result. The show makes its world premiere Saturday night at the Boston Court Performing Arts Center, with Brian Henderson portraying O’Brien and Tim Cummings portraying numerous family members as they make revelations that often result in even greater mysteries.

“What makes it more theatrical is that at times they’re playing the two sides of my psyche as I discuss how to solve this,” says O’Brien. “It’s not entirely interviews with relatives. Like a lot of plays I hope there’s exciting tension derived from a documentary sense of my life but also the theatrical poetic style, and this gives the actors a chance to perform a real tour de force.”

O’Brien grew up in Scarsdale, New York, and recalls a tumultuous upbringing amid a “very dysfunctional” family in which mental illness, family secrets and various kinds of abuse were among the issues both he and his parents were forced to confront in their respective childhoods. As an adult, he discovered that the man he thought was his father might not have been, and “House” also reflects his search for the truth about that.

A recipient of the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship in Drama & Performance Art in 2015-16, O’Brien also won numerous awards, including the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History and the PEN Center USA Award for Drama for his play “The Body of an American.” “Body” focused on the shock that resulted worldwide and the ethical implications that arose when the image of an American soldier being dragged through the streets amid the disastrous 1993 Battle of Mogadishu was widely shown on news media.

“I’ve been a playwright 20 years, and I write about personal subjects and things that scare me to write about, things that are dangerous and taboo,” says O’Brien, who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 after a decade as a playwright in New York City. “I tell my students write about what’s important in your life right now, it’s important to write about risky subjects and topics. When I started reaching out to my relatives, it was what was most disturbing to me, and what was at the forefront of my mind. I’m hoping the audience will be able to identify their own lives with the story and identify themselves.”

“The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage” opens at 8 p.m. Saturday and runs through June 4 at The Theatre @ Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 383-6883 or visit bostoncourt.com.