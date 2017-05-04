Legislation that would honor former president Barack Obama by naming a portion of the 134 Freeway after him has moved forward in the state Senate.

SCR 8, which would name the segment of the freeway the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway,” recently passed the Senate Transportation Committee with overwhelming support.

“I am excited by the support this appropriate freeway naming has garnered in Sacramento and across California,” said state Sen. Anthony Portantino. “President Obama left office with significantly high approval ratings for his eight terrific years of service to our country.”

Assembly member Jimmy Gomez, who represents Eagle Rock, is a principal co-author of the resolution.

Obama lived on Glenarm Street in Pasadena from 1979 to 1981 while attending Occidental College in Eagle Rock, which is off the 2 Freeway. In December, a plaque was placed on the sidewalk honoring Obama’s time in Pasadena.

Streets and highways in Illinois, Indiana, Florida and Missouri have also been named in honor of Obama, who was the nation’s 44th president.

According to a statement released by Portantino’s office, President Obama traveled the 134 Freeway from his apartment to his college campus. His attendance at Occidental College influenced his political trajectory.

Obama broke the color barrier in the White House when he was twice elected president in 2008 and 2012. Coincidentally, Obama’s portion of the freeway is close to a portion on the 210 Freeway honoring Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Robinson lived in Pasadena with his family beginning in 1920.

Coincidentally, each man lived in Pasadena 27 years before they made history.

It was at that event that Portantino began considering how he could honor Obama.

“President Obama’s leadership and years as a District 25 resident played a significant role in determining his future and tremendous legacy,” said Portantino, who represents the senate’s 25th District. “I am very grateful to the residents of my district for suggesting the idea for naming the 134 for our former president.”