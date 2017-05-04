President Trump has a thorn in his side primarily due to The US Ninth Circuit Court blocking implementation of executive orders regarding immigration

The US Ninth Circuit Court has been a thorn in the side of President Trump, primarily for blocking implementation of executive orders regarding immigration, one which would have travelers from seven mostly Muslim nations, and another blocking federal funding for cities that do not cooperate with Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE).

“When we take to the streets our cry becomes: ‘Immigrants are under attack! What do we do? Stand up! Fight back!’ said the Rev. Mike Kinman, rector at All Saints Church in Pasadena at Sunday services. Along with other local churches, All Saints has promised to provide a sanctuary for immigrants seeking help. Although not technically a “sanctuary city,” Pasadena city officials have adopted procedures in which people cannot be asked about their immigration status, nor do police inquire about a person’s citizenship status.

After a number of groups and states filed lawsuits, US District Judge Derrick Watson of Hawaii stopped Trump’s revised travel ban on March 15.

Then on April 25, after reviewing lawsuits filed by the city of San Francisco and Santa Clara County, US District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco issued a preliminary injunction against a second executive order. The legal documents contend that Trump does not have the power to change conditions on how federal funds are spent.

“See you in the Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted following Orrick’s ruling.

The next day Trump told a reporter he was considering legislation that would break up the Ninth Circuit.

“Everybody immediately runs to the Ninth Circuit. And we have a big country,” Trump said. “We have lots of other locations. But they immediately run to the Ninth Circuit. Because they know that’s like, semi-automatic.”

Immigration issues have been uppermost in the minds of many Pasadenans, not only because the city hosts one of four US Courts of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, but also because the city relies on roughly $30 million in federal funding.

Last month, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent letters to officials in cities in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Nevada and Florida demanding they provide proof they are communicating with authorities about undocumented immigrants.

The Trump administration has threatened to withhold funds from sanctuary cities.

Trump has promised to deport millions of immigrants living illegally in the United States and build a wall between the United States and Mexico that he believes will keep illegal immigrants from entering the country.

In his ruling, US District Judge William Orrick, a President Obama appointee to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, quoted Trump when the president called the order a weapon and later stated California was out of control. According to Orrick, those two statements proved Trump did not plan to just block a small pot of grant money, as the Department of Justice argued.

Trump immediately took aim at the Ninth Circuit after the decision was announced and called it “ridiculous.”

The ninth circuit covers nine Western states, plus Guam. It has courthouses in Pasadena, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle. In 2016, it had 11,305 filings. There are currently 25 active judges. It was created in 1891 and there have been 100 judges appointed since its creation.