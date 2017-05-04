Dear Patti,

I don’t obsess about germs and cleanliness, have a washing/cleaning compulsion, constantly check to make absolutely sure my stove is turned off and my doors are locked, nor do I count, arrange and rearrange objects. However, my children and husband often make references that I’m suffering from OCD.

I do like my home to be perfect. I don’t like crumbs left on counter tops, cupboards left open, dirty plates in the sink, or coats and jackets placed on chairs. I tell my family, “Clean the counter directly after you use it, shut open cabinets, put your dirty plates in the dishwasher and hang your clothes in the closet.” What’s wrong with requesting that other members of the household leave a room as if they’d never used it? That way it’s always nice for everybody. It’s my responsibility to clean the house and — while I don’t always like to do it — I do get satisfaction from taking care of my family by keeping a warm and beautiful home.

I’m willing to take on the heavy cleaning (including scrubbing toilets, dusting and mopping) but I don’t want to take on the daily chore of picking up after others. I have two messy teenagers and a sometimes untidy husband. None of them seem to realize how much time or effort I put into keeping the house tidy. My husband and kids just don’t care. I don’t believe it’s my job to pick up dirty socks off the bathroom floor or put away their unfinished projects off the kitchen table.

Does that mean I have an obsessive- compulsive disorder? I don’t believe so. How do you know when it’s a true disorder or is just something pinned on you because you want different behavior or way of living than others want?

— Dora

Dear Dora,

Obsessive or compulsive behavior is considered part of a disorder when both the intensity and frequency of one’s actions seriously interfere with the quality of the person’s life. While there’s a possibility you’re obsessing over having a perfectly ordered home at all times to the extent it could be diagnosed as a disorder, it’s more likely you’re within the realm of what’s considered normal behavior.

I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion you have an obsessive compulsive disorder any more than I would suspect your husband has a narcissistic personality disorder because he may be self-focused instead of paying attention to your needs. Nor would I assume your teens have undiagnosed ADHD because they start projects and leave them without finishing.

Everyone living at your house may have tidiness habits that are well adjusted and reasonable but there still might be differences that need to be worked out among all of you. That takes listening to each other’s desires, requests and requirements with empathy, warmth, communication and compromise without labeling each other.

Dear Patti,

My husband thinks there’s something wrong with me because I only want sex once, maybe twice a week. I think he’s the one with the problem because he wants sex every single day. I love him completely, but that’s too much. It’s too much for me anyway. Who’s more normal?

— Lesley

Dear Lesley,

Desiring sex once or twice a week or every day are both within normal limits. The problem isn’t that either one of you has a sexual disorder but that your sexual desire differences may be causing friction between you. It’s important to negotiate a compromise frequency that you both can live with. Differences in desire are one of the main reasons couples consult sex therapists. If this chronic desire difference continues and seems to undermine your relationship, consult a sex therapist. To find one near you, contact the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists; the Society for Sex Therapy and Research; or the American Board of Sexology.

Despite desire differences, couples usually feel closer when they cuddle more, attend social events together and treat each other compassionately. Unfortunately, there can be times where couples have basic differences that have to be worked out. It’s these times in a marriage when flexibility, understanding, compromise and responsiveness are important.

