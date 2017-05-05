Whether they take a dip in a pool, run a shower in their bathroom, go boating in a lake or visit an area waterpark, local residents will be seeking some form of water — the wetter the better — for relief from the summer heat. Fortunately, there is a wide variety of water resources in and around Pasadena where people can beat the heat, including the following:

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center: If you don’t have a pool of your own you can use the two Olympic-size swimming pools at this nonprofit aquatics and fitness center located in Brookside Park, near the Rose Bowl Stadium. The two pools, two hydrotherapy spas, diving well, therapy pool and dry-land facilities are the site of year-round programs for kids, families and seniors, including swimming lessons, lap and recreation swimming, diving lessons and water aerobics; the center also sponsors teams that compete in swimming, diving and water polo. This summer the center will operate its annual Anderson Adventure Camp H20 from May 20 through Aug. 25, offering 13 one-week co-ed sessions for children entering the first through seventh grades.

Parents and their children can enjoy a family swim from 2:30-5 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2:15-4:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at a cost of $2 for adults (age 18 or older) and $17 for children (age 17 and under). All children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center: 360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 564-0330; rosebowlaquatics.org

Eaton Canyon Falls: The falls are one of the most popular places to cool off on a hot day. Hikers — many dressed in bathing suits — climb 3.5 miles from the Eaton Canyon Nature Area to reach the 40-foot waterfall, which descends into a wide pool where hikers can wade in waist-deep water or relax while sitting on a boulder or log. The hike is free and can be traversed by dogs on leash. But beware: some parts of the trail are rugged, the slippery rocks make it difficult to cross the stream, and a large number of hikers can crowd the trail on weekends and summer days. Additional information about the falls is available at Hikespeak.com.

Eaton Canyon Nature Area: 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena (626) 398-5420; ecnca.org

Glendale Park Splash Pads: While swimming pools can pose risks for young children, splash pads provide a safer place for them to play. These pads have no standing water but are equipped with nozzles that eject water in an upward direction; kids can stand underneath the sprays to get wet. The city of Glendale has installed splash pads at the Pacific Community Center and Park and at Cerritos Park. From June 15 through Sept. 16 kids can enjoy daily splashes between 12 and 6 p.m.; from Sept. 17 through Oct. 16 the pads will operate during the same hours but only on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pacific Community Center & Park: 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale (818) 548-4098

Cerritos Park: 3690 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 548-2000

Raging Waters: Touted on its website as “California’s largest water park … with more rides than any other water park in Southern California,” this 60-acre facility in San Dimas offers numerous attractions, including some designed for families and children. Aqua Rocket, a combination roller coaster and water ride; Thunder Rapids, a flume propelling a five-person raft; and Drop Out, a seven-story water slide that sends riders on a four-second 40-miles-per-hour descent, are among the rides and slides. Raging Waters will be open from May 20 to Sept. 24; visit its website for more information on hours, directions and prices of tickets and season passes.

Raging Waters, 111 Raging Waters Drive, San Dimas

(909) 802-2200; ragingwaters.com

Echo Park Pedal Boats: If you want a less dramatic – and less expensive – water ride than the ones at Raging Waters the Echo Park pedal boats may be the right vehicle for you. In addition to the pedal boats, boaters can board five-man Hawaiian canoes, while couples can rent a gondola for a romantic view of Echo Park’s lotus beds and the nearby downtown skyscrapers. It costs $10 per adult, and $5 for children who are at least 2 years old, to rent a boat for up to an hour; canoes can be rented for the same price, while gondola trips can be reserved for $75 or are available without reservations on a first-come-first-served basis for $50.

Echo Park Pedal Boats: 751 N. Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles

(213) 481-8577; fastkayak./com/echo/html

Whittier Narrows Recreation Center: Echo Park is not the only place to ride a pedal boat; people who prefer the San Gabriel Valley can have this boating experience at Whittier Narrows Recreation Center, a 1,492-acre county-operated park located in South El Monte on both sides of the Pomona Freeway at Rosemead Boulevard and Santa Anita Avenue. Whittier Narrows provides a wide variety of activities and facilities, including an archery range, equestrian and bike trails, a rifle range, tennis courts, the American Military History Museum, a sports field for dogs and three lakes. Wheel Fun Rentals provides the pedal boats needed to cruise these lakes at a cost of $20 an hour for a single pedal boat and $30 an hour for a double. The boating concession operates from 10 a.m. until sunset Saturday, Sunday and holidays until June 15; from June 16 until Labor Day the boats are available from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

Wheel Fun Rentals, Whittier Narrows Recreation Area: wheelfunrentals.com/Locations/South-El-Monte

Whittier Narrows Recreation Area: 750 S, Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte (626) 575-5526; http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps/portal/dpr/Parks/Whittier_Narrows_Recreation_Area

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area: Wheel Fun Rentals also provides pedal boats, as well as single and double kayaks (for $12 and $20 an hour, respectively) and aluminum fishing boats ($30 an hour) at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale. More serious boaters can ride a motorized or non-motorized boat or go fishing at the area’s 70-acre lake. Water is also on tap at the swim beaches and children’s water play recreation area. Boating and fishing is available year-round. Swim beaches will be open on weekends beginning May 28 and on Thursdays through Sundays after June 19; beaches will be closed Monday through Wednesday throughout the summer and on Labor Day weekend. The park’s website contains additional information about activities and fees.

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area: 15501 E. Arrow Highway, Irwindale (626) 334-1065; lacounty.gov/wps/portal/dpr/Parks/Santa_Fe_Dam_Recreational_Area

Wheel Fun Rentals, Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area: wheelfunrentals.com/Locations/Irwindale

Santa Monica Beach: Swimming pools, lakes and waterfalls help beat the heat, but they pale before the immensity of the Pacific Ocean. For many people the area’s beaches are the best places to cool off during the summer. But battling the traffic to get to the beach is anything but cool. Since last year, however, area residents have an easier way to get to Santa Monica Beach. The Expo Line, part of the county’s Metro subway system, terminates three blocks away from the Santa Monica Pier, a long-time gateway to the beach. Pasadena residents need to board three different trains to arrive at this location and the trip can be longer than driving to the beach in your car. Despite these drawbacks the Expo Line still delivers a relatively frazzle-free day at the beach.

Metro Maps & Timetables: metro.net/riding/maps/