Vacation is just days away and you’re already planning on what to pack — so don’t forget a book or two.

OUT IN MAY

Get ready for your Memorial Day with new novels by Scott Turow, Dorothea Benton Frank, Lincoln Child, Michael Crichton, Clive Cussler and Graham Brown, Lee Child and Nora Roberts.

For the sports-minded, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has a new book out on Coach John Wooden, or try the new book by Lou Pinella. History buffs will want Dan Hampton’s new book on the Lindbergh flight, a new book on Apollo 8, a book about the creation of the US Army, and a new book about Winston Churchill and George Orwell.

There’s also a new look at the last half-decade of Rolling Stone magazine, a book about how we buy food, stay healthy, lose weight and cook right. Also look for Al Franken’s new biography, and a new book about horses by William Shatner.

OUT IN JUNE

Start out your official summer with new novels by Brad Thor, Lisa Wingate, Dean Koontz, Jane Green, Linda Greenlaw, Gena Showalter, Eric Van Lustbader, Karen Robards, Joseph Finder, Adriana Trigiani, Edward Kelsey Moore, Sharyn McCrumb, Janet Evanovich, Diana Palmer, Danielle Steel and Diana Gabaldon.

There’s a new book due out for coffee lovers who want to lose weight, a new book on cheese, and a new cookbook for salad lovers. Readers who love history will want a new book about two female test pilots who worked for the Third Reich, or a book about stock market crashes in history. There’s also a new book about Robert Smalls, who escaped from slavery and became a “Union Hero.”

Look for “Sea Power,” a book about the history and politics of the ocean, one about JFK and MLK, a new book for weird people and “Failures” who want a career that fits them specifically. There’s a biography about Joni Mitchell and one about Van Halen, a look at the LGBT community and the Catholic Church, Sherman Alexie’s new memoir, a book about the science of change, a “secret history” of the iPhone, and a book about how fake news affects you.

OUT IN JULY

Halfway through the summer and there’s still more …

Your vacation will be happier with novels by Julie Garwood, Daniel Silva, Susan Mallory, Joshilyn Jackson, Suzanne Brockmann, Kathy Reichs, Linda Castillo, Alexander McCall Smith, M.J. Rose, Ace Atkins, Iris Johansen,Roy Johansen and C.J. Box.

Ben Mezrich looks at how science is trying to “de-extinct” the wooly mammoth. There’s a new biography due on Sarah Vaughn that you can find in July. This month, you can read about the air we breathe, learn about Jews who escaped Nazi Germany and returned to fight against Hitler, and you can find out how to best become an “angel investor.” You’ll find several new books for your summer cookout, books to make you beach-ready, and a new book for fans of Archie comics.

OUT IN AUGUST

Hey, there’s still a lot of summer left, and a lot of books to read!

Enjoy the season with new novels by J.R. Ward, Fiona Davis, Sherrilyn Kenyon, Sgt. Jack Coughlin, Susan Wiggs, Debbie Macomber, Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall, Sandra Brown, Karin Slaughter, Tess Gerritsen, Andrew Gross, Robin Cook, T. Jefferson Parker, Erica Spindler, Sue Grafton’s “Y is for…”, Jonathan Kellerman and Jesse Kellerman, Danielle Steele and Louise Penny.

Look for Heather Harphum’s new book on happiness. There’s a book due out about a college athlete and her tragic suicide, and one about a female code-breaker in World War II. Look for a new book on how to use your liberal arts degree. You’ll find a new book about Buddhism this month, also, a book about Alzheimer’s, one about how a father saved his son from ISIS, one by NFL team players about their first coaches, and a business book on succeeding by American counterintelligence expert Robin Dreeke (with Cameron Stauth). Also look for a book on scandals at America’s elite colleges, a new book by Al Roker on the Johnstown Flood, and a book about how wonderful it is to be an adult who reads children’s literature.

And on that note, there are many, many new releases for the kids and the kid in you!

BEFORE YOU HIT THE BOOKSTORE….

Remember that this isn’t a final list, nor is it cast in stone. Releases may be canceled or rescheduled. If you’re excited about any of these titles, check with your favorite bookseller or librarian — they know what’s up and helping you find exactly what you need is what they do best.

Happy Vacation, and Happy Reading!