Boston Court Performing Arts Center

70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 683-6883

bostoncourt.com

May 12—100th Birthday Celebration of Lou Harrison and His Music

May 13—Cantamos en Español

May 19—Pasadena City College Latin Jazz Ensemble

May 20—Microfest: Arthur Omura

May 26—Amanda McBroom

May 27—Danny Holt: The Piano-Percussion Project

June 2—Friction Quartet

June 3—Synchromy Trios

Boston Court DuoFest Summer Music Festival

July 8—Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre

July 9—Piano Spheres: Ray/Kallay Piano Duo

July 10—Composer/Performer Speed Dating Workshop w/Synchromy

July 11—Aperture Duo and Autoduplicity

July 12—Student Composer Readings Workshop and Open Master Class w/Synchromy

July 13—Panic Duo and Aronson & Valitutto

July 14—Eva Soltes & Friends

July 14—Indian Dance Workshop w/Harrison House Music, Arts and Ecology

July 15—Ludwig Van

California Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

(323) 850-2000

calphil.com

June 25—Wagner at the Movies

July 9—Rogers, Hammerstein and the Organ

July 30—A Night in Old Vienna, Music that Makes You Happy

Aug. 13—Shakespeare in Love

Aug. 20—World’s Best Marches

Descanso Gardens Music on the Main

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

(818) 949-4200

descansogardens.org

June 15—Yuko Mabuchi

June 22—Dr. Bobby Rodriguez

June 29—Kathleen Grace

July 6—Gina Saputo

July 13—Lolly Allen

July 20—Lado B. Brazilian Project

July 27—Spencer Day

Aug. 3—John Altman

Descanso Gardens World Rhythms Series

June 2—Moira Smiley & VOCO

July 4—Aditya Prakash Ensemble

July 11—Cambalache

July 18—Ballet Folclorico do Brasil

July 25—Music of Bali

Aug. 1—California Feetwarmers

Descanso Gardens Summer Songs

The third and fourth Wednesdays of June through August feature the Flashdance Deejays spinning all-vinyl sets June 21 through Aug. 23.

Aug. 30—The End of Summer Festival features Flashdance Deejays spinning tunes

Levitt Pavilion Summer Concert Series

Memorial Park

85 E. Holly St., Pasadena

(626) 683-3230

levittpavilionpasadena.org

Free concerts featuring a wide array of musical styles run June 26 through Sept. 24, Thursdays through Sundays through Aug. 21, Fridays through Sundays thereafter.

June 29—Bob Baker Marionettes

July 1—Vaud and the Villains

July 2—Pete Escovedo

July 7—Hillbenders

July 8—The Suffers

July 9—Dean Torrance

July 15—Mariachi Divas

July 16—Louis Cruz Beltran

July 20—Steve Songs

July 30—Chambers Brothers

Aug. 5—Joel Rafael & John Trudell Band

Aug. 10—Lucky Diaz & the Family Jam Band

Sept. 2—Jimmy Webb

Sept. 3—Barbara Morrison

Pasadena Symphony & POPS

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

(626) 793-7172

pasadenasymphony-pops.org

June 17—Broadway: The Golden Age

July 15—Music from Jersey Boys and Beyond

July 29—Michael Feinstein Sings and Swings

Aug. 19—Gershwin and Friends

Sept. 9—Universal Studios Favorites

Sheriff’s Support Group of Altadena Summer Concert Series

Farnsworth Park

568 E. Mount Curve Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6335

altadenasheriffs.org

July 8—The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic

July 15—The Down Beat Express

July 22—Bleeding Harp

July 29—Who’s Next Who Tribute

Aug. 5—The Tuners Tribute Band

Aug. 12—Upstream

Aug. 19—Keys of 88 Keyboard Artist Tribute

Aug. 26—Nowhere Man Beatles Tribute

Sept. 9—Hot August Night Neil Diamond Tribute