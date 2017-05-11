THURSDAY 05.11.17

Conscientious Projector presents the documentary “A Simpler Way: Crisis as Opportunity,” exploring the idea that consumerism in America and other parts of the world is one of the drivers of global climate change. Focusing on the community of Wurruk’an in Gippsland, Australia, a group of millennials engaged in a year-long experiment in simple living and organic farming. The program starts at 7 p.m. at Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Free. Call (818) 517-8878 or visit wurrukan.org.

FRIDAY 05.12.17

Music @ Boston Court presents the 100th birthday celebration of Lou Harrison and his music, featuring music by Bill Alves and friends, starting at 8 p.m. at 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $30 general admission, $25 for seniors and $20 for students. Call (626) 683-6883 or visit bostoncourt.com.

SATURDAY 05.13.17

Lineage Dance Company and the Street Symphony present “The Stories that Move Us,” two weekends of performances featuring dance, music and storytelling about homelessness, parenthood, refugees and LGBTQ issues, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday with “Stories of Skid Row” at 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors in advance for each performance. Call (626) 844-7008 or visit lineagepac.org.

SUNDAY 05.14.17

Maestro Victor Vener of the California Philharmonic hosts the final “Music, Martinis and the Maestro” concert of the season from 2 to 4 p.m. at Noor in Paseo Colorado, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. An intimate performance features pianist Bryan Pezzone and friends, with violin, bass and drums performing classical works and jazz. Tickets are $50 to $90. Call (626) 304-0333 or visit calphil.com.

MONDAY 05.15.17

Author Lauren Marks discusses her memoir, “A Stitch of Time,” in conversation with Liz Silver in a Vroman’s book event at 7 p.m. at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. The book is the story of Marks’ sudden brain aneurysm at age 27 and her experiences with aphasia while in recovery. The discussion is followed by live music by local musician Eliza Rickman. Free. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

TUESDAY 05.16.17

Test your brain power with Action Trivia at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays at T. Boyle’s Tavern, 37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 578-0957 or visit tboylestavern.com.

WEDNESDAY 05.17.16

Jazz pianist Yuko Mabuchi performs from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at redwhite+bluezz, 37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 792-4441 or visit redwhitebluezz.com.

THURSDAY 05.18.17

Barry “Big B” Brenner (bigbbrenner.com) plays authentic acoustic Delta blues from 8 to 11 p.m. at Griffins of Kinsale, 1007 Mission St., South Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 799-0926 or visit griffinsofkinsale.com.