The Pasadena City Council could soon discuss Caltrans’ efforts to evict families from local homes, just months’ after the state transit agency announced tenants would finally get a chance to buy those homes.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, two speakers asked the council for help in dealing with Caltrans.

Tenants Bridget Bergman and Mercedes Blackehart, a freelance photographer whose work has appeared in the Pasadena Weekly, told the council Caltrans is set on evicting many tenants to sell the homes to the highest bidder.

“We urge our elected officials to take every measure to help us,” Bergman pleaded. “We have been betrayed.”

Bergman has lived in Caltrans homes for 50 years.

Blackehart told the council Caltrans recently returned a check from her that covered her family’s rent through December, even though the agency recently sent the family a letter rescinding a previous 60-day no-cause eviction notice.

The homes were seized more than a half-century ago to make way for an extension from the end of the 710 Freeway in Alhambra to the 210 Freeway in Pasadena. In 2012, Caltrans announced it no longer had plans for a surface extension of the 710 option.

The tenants informed Caltrans they planned to buy the homes after the agency announced that 460 “surplus properties” in Pasadena, South Pasadena and El Sereno would finally be put up for sale and tenants would be given the first crack at buying the homes at a reduced price.

Under the 1979 Roberti Bill, which helped clear the way for the tenants’ right of first refusal, 70 percent of the purchase of a home would come from the state-run California Housing Finance Agency (CHFA) if a tenant buys the property.

However, if the tenant opts out of buying the property it could be sold by Caltrans and the agency would receive 100 percent of the market value of the home.

City Manager Steve Mermell said city staff had reached out to Caltrans staff, but didn’t make much progress with the agency.

Mayor Terry Tornek said he had been involved in the process of communicating with Caltrans on the evictions.

“Staff has been engaged and Caltrans is not typically responsive to us,” Tornek said. “I have been engaged on a number of different levels to see where the city can intervene and I think it will be appropriate to bring it back to council.”