SHOWTIMES

Friday May 12 to Thursday May 18

Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl, (626) 229-9400.

CHIPS Fri.-Thurs., 9:30 p.m.

Get Out Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell Fri.-Thurs., 10 p.m.

Going in Style Fri.-Thurs., 1, 7:30 p.m.

La La Land Fri.-Thurs., 3:40 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7 p.m.

Logan Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:50, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 3:30, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village Fri.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:10 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

Alien: Covenant Thurs. only, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

Everything, Everything Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6:45, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 2:30, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 2:30, 6:15, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 2:45, 6:15, 9:45 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri. 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2:30, 3, 6:15, 7, 10, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 2:45, 4, 6:45, 7:30, 10:15, 11 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:15, 3:15, 4, 6:45, 7:30, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2:30, 3, 6:30, 7, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.; Thurs. 11 a.m., 3, 7, 10:45 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri. 10 a.m., 12:15, 1, 4, 6:30, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 12:45, 3, 3:45, 6:15, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 9:45 a.m., 12:45, 1:30, 4, 7, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12 noon, 12:30, 4, 6:45, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m., 12:30, 1, 4:15, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

Snatched Fri. 11:15 a.m., 2, 3:45, 4:45, 7:30, 9:45, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 2, 4:30, 7:15, 9:30, 10 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 5, 7:15, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 3:45, 4:45, 7:30, 10, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:30, 5, 7:45, 10:15, 10:45 p.m.

Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl, (626) 844-6500.

3 Generations Fri.-Thurs., 9:55 p.m.

Angkor Awakens: A Portrait of Cambodia Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m.

Buster’s Mal Heart Fri.-Thurs., 4:20, 9:50 p.m.

Chuck Fri. 1:50, 4:50, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:50, 4:50, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:50, 4:50, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.

The Dinner Fri.-Mon., 1:20, 4:10, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.; Tues. 4:10, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:20, 4:10, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

Divorce, Italian Style Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Earthbound Fri. 12:55 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:55 a.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:55 p.m.

Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story Fri.-Thurs., 1:30, 7:20 p.m.

I Called Him Morgan Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.

Like Crazy Fri. 4:30, 9:55 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 4:30, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 4:30, 9:55 p.m.

Miki Fri. 12:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:30 p.m.

Norman Fri.-Thurs., 1, 3:50, 7 p.m.

Obit. Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.

A Quiet Passion Fri.-Sun., 1, 4, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Mon. 1, 4 p.m.; Tues. 1, 4, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Wed. 1, 4, 10:10 p.m.; Thurs. 1, 4, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.

Their Finest Fri.-Thurs., 1:40, 4:40, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

A Woman’s Life Fri. 1:20, 7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:20, 7 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

Alien: Covenant Thurs. only, 12 a.m., 7, 9:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:05 p.m.

The Circle Fri.-Sun., 11:25 a.m., 2:20, 5:20, 8:20, 10:35 p.m.; Mon. 11:55 a.m., 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:25 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:25 a.m., 2:20, 5:20, 8:20, 10:35 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 9:35, 10, 10:30, 11:50 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:45, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 9:35, 10, 10:30, 11 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:45, 2, 2:45, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9:35, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:45, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 9:35, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:45, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 9:35, 10, 10:30, 11 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D Fri.-Wed., 4:30, 7:30 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover Fri.-Sat., 11:55 a.m., 2:50, 5:45, 7:25, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 10:05 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 2:50, 5:45, 7:25, 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 12:05, 3, 4:10, 7:25, 9:50 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:55 a.m., 2:50, 5:45, 7:25, 9:50 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 4:55, 7:15, 9:55, 11:55 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 2:30, 4:55, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 3D Fri.-Sat., 1:45 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11:50 a.m.

The Lost City of Z Fri.-Sun., 11:40 a.m., 2:05, 5:30, 8:25, 10:25 p.m.; Mon. 11:40 a.m., 2:55, 5:30, 8:25, 10:25 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:05, 5:30, 8:25, 10:25 p.m.

The Lovers Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:15, 5:15, 7:20, 9:20, 11:10 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:15, 5:15, 7:20, 9:20, 11:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:15, 5:15, 7:20, 9:20, 11:10 p.m.

Lowriders Fri.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 1:20, 3:25, 5:10, 8:15, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 11:05 a.m., 12:55, 3:25, 5:10, 8:10, 10:20 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:20, 3:25, 5:10, 8:15, 10:20 p.m.

The Promise Fri.-Sun., 12:15, 3:20 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 5:20, 9:40 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 12:15, 3:20 p.m.

The Sandlot Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

Snatched Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 1:10, 2:55, 4:45, 6:30, 7:40, 8:30, 9:45, 10:50, 11:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:10, 2:30, 4:45, 6:30, 7:40, 8:30, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:45 a.m., 1:25, 2:45, 5:45, 6:30, 7:40, 8:30, 9:45 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 1:10, 2:55, 4:45, 6:30, 7:40, 8:30, 9:45 p.m.

The Wall Fri.-Sat., 11:20 a.m., 12:35, 2:35, 4:35, 5:55, 7:55, 9:45, 11:35 p.m.; Sun. 11:20 a.m., 12:35, 3:05, 4:35, 5:55, 7:55, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:25 a.m., 1:05, 2:20, 5:35, 7:55, 9:45 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 12:35, 2:35, 4:35, 5:55, 7:55, 9:45 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322

Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

Alien: Covenant Thurs. only, 12:05 a.m., 7, 8:30, 9:15 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1:10, 4:15, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:15 a.m., 1:10, 4:15, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

Born in China Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 12:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:45 a.m., 12:50 p.m.

The Boss Baby Fri.-Tues., 11:05 a.m., 12:40, 2:50, 5:50, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.

The Circle Fri.-Tues., 12:55, 4 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 2:45, 5:15, 8:20, 11:20 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11 a.m., 2:45, 5:15, 8:20, 11 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sun., 12:15 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50, 1:05, 1:40, 2:15, 2:50, 3:55, 4:45, 5:50, 6:25, 7, 7:45, 8:50, 9:25, 10, 10:45, 11:15, 11:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:35 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50, 1:05, 1:40, 2:15, 2:50, 3:55, 4:45, 5:50, 6:25, 7, 7:45, 8:50, 9:25, 10:45 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D Fri.-Tues., 5:15, 8:15 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover Fri.-Sun., 10:05 a.m., 12 noon, 2:35, 4:30, 7:10, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, 2:35, 4:30, 7:10, 10:35 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri.-Sun., 12:05 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:50, 3, 5:45, 7:30, 8:30, 9:25, 10:25, 11:20 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 1:50, 3, 5:45, 7:30, 8:30, 9:25, 10:25 p.m.; Tues. 10:30 a.m., 1:50, 3, 5:45, 7:30, 8:30, 9:25, 10:25 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 3D Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 4:40 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 4:40 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 4:40 p.m.

The Lost City of Z Fri.-Tues., 5:05, 10:30 p.m.

Lowriders Fri.-Sun., 9:35 a.m., 12:25, 2:05, 5:50, 8:05, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:35 a.m., 12:25, 2:05, 5:50, 8:05, 10 p.m.

The Promise Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 1:30, 2:40, 4:25, 7:20, 8:20, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:05 a.m., 1:30, 2:40, 4:25, 7:20, 8:10, 10:15 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 12:30, 3:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12:30, 3:30 p.m.

Snatched Fri.-Sun., 12:20 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:15, 1:15, 2:45, 3:30, 4:10, 5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15, 8, 8:45, 9:30, 10:20, 11:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 12:15, 1:15, 2:45, 3:30, 4:10, 5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15, 8, 8:45, 9:30, 10:20 p.m.

The Wall Fri.-Sun., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 2:10, 5:35, 8:10, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11 a.m., 2:10, 5:35, 8:10, 11 p.m.

La CaÑada

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

Alien: Covenant Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.

Born in China Fri.-Sat., 9:45 a.m., 2:15, 5:35 p.m.; Sun. 9:10 a.m., 1:50, 5 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m., 2, 5 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m., 1:25, 5 p.m.

The Boss Baby Fri.-Sat., 9:30 a.m., 12 noon, 4:30, 6:40, 8:50 p.m.; Sun. 9:20 a.m., 12 noon, 5:10, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:20 a.m., 2:30, 4:20, 6:40, 10:35 p.m.; Wed. 10:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 10:35 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Fri.-Sat., 9:15 a.m., 12:25, 3:40, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 10:40 a.m., 3:50, 7:25, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 10:50 a.m., 4:10, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

The Fifth Element 20th Anniversary Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sat., 10:25 a.m., 12:30, 3:15, 3:45, 6:30, 7, 9:45, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 10:25 a.m., 12:30, 3:15, 3:45, 6:30, 7, 9:40, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:50 a.m., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 7, 9:10, 9:40 p.m.; Wed. 10:50 a.m., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 7, 9:40, 10:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:10, 1:10, 4:20, 7:30, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:10, 1:10, 4:20, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:20 a.m., 12:40, 3:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Wed. 11:20 a.m., 12:40, 3:50, 7:35, 10:10 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri.-Sat., 1:35, 7:50 p.m.; Sun. 1:35, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 2:10, 7:40 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 3D Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m., 4:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 4:45, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:40 a.m., 4:15, 9:35 p.m.; Wed. 10:40 a.m., 4:15, 9:40 p.m.

The Promise Fri.-Sat., 9:25 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:35, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 9:25 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 2, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:45 a.m., 12:35, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.; Wed. 10:20 a.m., 1, 3:40, 7:25, 10:25 p.m.

Snatched Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:35, 7:10, 9:35, 11 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 4:35, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:15 a.m., 1:40, 5:15, 7:10, 10:35 p.m.; Wed. 10:15 a.m., 1:40, 5:15, 7:20, 10:40 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

Alien: Covenant Thurs. only, 7, 7:45, 10, 10:45 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast Fri.-Sat., 9:40 a.m., 12:40, 3:35, 6:45, 9:55 p.m.

Born in China Fri. 9:45 a.m., 12 noon; Sat. 10:20 a.m., 12:40 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 12:40, 12:40 p.m.

The Boss Baby Fri.-Sun., 10:55 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:35 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Thurs. only, 5, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Fri. 1:20, 4:25, 7:35, 10:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:55 a.m., 1, 4:10, 7:35, 10:50 p.m.

The Fifth Element 20th Anniversary Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri. 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30, 2, 2:30, 3:45, 5:15, 5:45, 7, 8:30, 9, 10:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 2, 2:30, 3:45, 5:15, 5:45, 7, 8:30, 9, 10:15, 11:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:45, 5, 8:15 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D Fri. 11:45 a.m., 3, 3, 6:15, 6:15, 9:30, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 3, 6:15, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 3, 3, 6:15, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:30, 4, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:30, 5:45, 9 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover Fri.-Sun., 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:05, 10 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 8:15 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 8:15, 11:15 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 3D Fri.-Sat., 9:30 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 4, 5, 7:15, 10:30, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 4, 5, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

Lowriders Fri.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:45 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier Sat. 9:55 a.m.; Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village Fri. 2:05 p.m.; Sat. 4 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 10:15 p.m.

Snatched Fri. 10:45 a.m., 1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 8:45, 11:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:15, 2:15, 3:45, 4:45, 6:15, 7:15, 8:45, 9:45, 11:15 p.m.

This Is Not What I Expected Fri. 4:30, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 6, 9 p.m.

The Wall Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3, 5:15, 7:30, 10 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street, 626-300-0107.

Alien: Covenant Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.

Born in China Fri. 11:05 a.m., 1, 3, 7:15 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 1, 3, 7:15 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 12:45, 2:40, 7:15 p.m.

The Boss Baby Fri.-Sat., 11:10 a.m., 3:40, 6, 8:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:50 a.m., 3:40, 6, 8:15, 10:30 p.m.

The Circle Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1:25, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 10:05 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:25, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 10:05 a.m., 7:35, 10:25 p.m.

The Dinner Fri. 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:50, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 2:15, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 4:40, 10:35 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Fri.-Sat., 12:35, 4:10, 7:40, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 12:35, 4:20, 7:30, 10 p.m.

The Fifth Element 20th Anniversary Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Get Out Fri.-Sat., 4:50, 9:20 p.m.; Sun. 4:40, 9:15 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri. 11:20 a.m., 12:20, 2:40, 3:40, 4:30, 5:10, 6, 7, 8:30, 9:20, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:20, 2:40, 3:40, 4:30, 5:10, 6, 7, 8:30, 9:20, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 10:50 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:20, 1:10, 2:40, 3:40, 4:30, 5:10, 6, 7, 8:30, 9:20, 10:20 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 3D Fri. 11 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2, 3:10, 6:30, 9:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:50, 3:10, 6:30, 9:50 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: An IMAX 3D Experience Fri. 1, 4:10, 7:30, 10:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m., 12:50, 4:10, 7:30, 10:50 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover Fri. 11 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 1:45, 2:20, 4:35, 5:05, 7:20, 7:50, 10, 10:35 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:15, 1:45, 4, 4:35, 6:45, 7:25, 9:30, 10:10 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier Sat. only, 9:30 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier — Encore Wed. only, 6:30 p.m.

Snatched Fri. 11:05 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 4, 5, 6:30, 7:30, 9, 10 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2, 2:50, 4, 5:10, 6:30, 7:30, 9, 10 p.m.; Sun. 10:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2:15, 2:40, 4:45, 5:15, 7:35, 8, 10, 10:30 p.m. n