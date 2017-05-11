For much of the 20th century, pop artists turned to Broadway musicals for material, and gorgeously melodic tunes were inscribed in the Great American Songbook by legends like George and Ira Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, and Cole Porter, among others.

Trends have obviously changed. Hollywood films now provide musical storylines, pop songwriters like Sara Bareilles, Elton John and Cyndi Lauper are recruited to compose scores, and “Hamilton” has cheerfully upended the Great White Way’s conventions. All of which leaves a G-rated whiff of mothballed irrelevance wafting around composing teams of yore such as Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.

Leave it to unconventional dynamo Billy Porter to mine the soul in Rodgers’ classic melodies.

The enterprising Pittsburgh native first hit the Broadway boards in “Miss Saigon,” then performed in “Grease” and “Smoky Joe’s Café,” among other musicals, before a 13-year drought of meaningful roles. (During which time he kept busy teaching, and wrote and starred in his one-man off-Broadway show “Ghetto Superstar [The Man That I Am].” Porter is nothing if not a study in self-discipline and –affirmation.) He famously returned to Broadway as “gender illusionist” Lola in “Kinky Boots,” for which he won a Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award in 2013.

Porter’s impassioned style and vocal timbre lend themselves to both soul and Broadway, which he embraced with 2005’s “At the Corner of Broadway & Soul,” his second album. It’s a distinctive combination he embraces again with his fourth album — as performer and producer both. With “Billy Porter Presents the Soul of Richard Rodgers,” he graciously cedes the microphone to Broadway and R&B luminaries such as Deborah Cox, “The Color Purple” Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Ledisi and Leslie Odom Jr. Pentatonix back Porter on a snappy interpretation of “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” “If I Loved You” (from “Camelot”) and “I Have Dreamed” (from “The King and I”) are refashioned as sleek R&B jams with, respectively, original “Hamilton” actors Renée Elise Goldsberry and Christopher Jackson, and Tony-winning actress Patina Miller.

Porter’s judicious use of rappers like Zaire Park to contemporize standards like “Bewitched” may offend purists, but his resurrection of Rodgers’ timeless music is an honest gift to fans of soul as well as musicals. With this album — as with his career — he knits together Broadway heritage and contemporary culture. The two most moving tracks speak directly to life in 2017 America. Porter and duet partner India.Arie freshen “Carefully Taught” (from “South Pacific”) with a gently grooving arrangement and backing vocals that emphasize its theme of harmonious co-existence: “Do you have the courage to love somebody?” “Can you give the gift of your acceptance?” When Porter croons “Edelweiss” (from “Sound of Music”) as a gospel prayer, it’s not hard to believe Rodgers and Hammerstein arranged it that way themselves.

Grammy Museum Executive Director Scott Goldman interviews Porter, who also gives a brief performance, at the Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Downtown LA, at 8 p.m. Monday, May 15; $20. Info: (213) 765-6800. Billyporter.com, grammymuseum.org/events/detail/billy-porter