May
11
Thu
12:20 pm Business Lecture Series @ Glendale Community College
May 11 @ 12:20 pm
“Leveraging and Branding the Skateboard Culture” will be presented Thursday, May 11 at 12:20 p.m. in the Glendale Community College Auditorium as part of the Business Lecture Series. Skateboarders Chaz Ortiz, Manny Santiago and Greg[...]
7:00 pm BLUESPACE: Film Screening @ Caltech - Baxter Lecture Hall (Bldg. 77)
May 11 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Film screening followed by a Q&A with director Ian Cheney The documentary film Bluespace (70 min.) sets out on a creative expedition to two planets: Earth, where rising seas threaten our existence, and Mars, whose[...]
7:00 pm Book Discussion at Central Library @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
May 11 @ 7:00 pm
Dr. Linnda Durré discusses her book, “Surviving the Toxic Workplace” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Conscientious Projector Screening @ Armory Center for the Arts
May 11 @ 7:00 pm
The documentary “A Simpler Way: Crisis as Opportunity” by Happen Films explores the idea that consumerism in America and other parts of the world is one of the drivers of global climate change, focusing on[...]
7:30 pm Thomas Cromwell Discussion at th... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
May 11 @ 7:30 pm
Hilary Mantel, author of “Wolf Hall” and “Bring up the Bodies” discusses Tudor statesman Thomas Cromwell and describes her 10-year effort to assemble a biography on him, starting at 7:30 p.m. Free, but visit huntington.org/calendar[...]
