America came to love her as the ditzy housewife on the TV series “Married with Children.” But a lot of fans didn’t know that sitcom star Katey Sagal is also an accomplished professional singer and musician, one who could’ve had a successful music career if she had so chosen.

Saturday night, catch a glimpse of Sagal’s other side as the Reluctant Apostles featuring Katey Sagal delivers the goods at The Rose.

Sagal plays biker mama Gemma Teller Morrow in the FX television series “Sons of Anarchy.”

The band is composed of “Sons of Anarchy” music producer Bob Thiele Jr. and members of Forest Ranger, the band that performs the sound track for the series. Expect to hear soul with an edge and a number of popular tunes, some of which are obscure but familiar, including “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Candyman,” “Magnolia Wind” and others.

Sagal serves as the band’s front woman, and also plays guitar and bongos, offering glimpses of her that go well beyond her small-screen presence.

Visit facebook.com/thereluctantapostles.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $24 to $32. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.