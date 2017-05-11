Whether your mom loves a nice brunch, enjoys a day at the track, is curious about life in some of the city’s most elite residences, or is wowed by magic, there are plenty of creative ways to show her a great time on Mother’s Day in Pasadena.

Following are a few ideas that are sure to create a day filled with memorable moments.

Start the day off right with a delicious meal in one of Pasadena’s most elite club environments, as the University Club of Pasadena offers a brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring dry aged prime rib and seafood, including salmon coulibiac, in addition to breakfast favorites such as hot cakes, gourmet omelets and crepe stations, the meal is set to live music and plenty of champagne, juices and coffee. It gives a fun peek at the normally members-only setting for $60 per person.

The University Club of Pasadena is located at located at 175 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 793-5157 or write frontdesk@universityclubpasadena to RSVP.

One other exclusive place to dine on this special day is the Women’s City Club, which is hosting a champagne brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the historic Edmund Blinn House. In addition to the tasty treats and live music, mini-massages will be offered to all mothers in attendance.

The Women’s City Club is located at 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $45 and sold at bit.ly/2q66C5s, but RSVPs are required by writing wccpas@sbcglobal.net. Call (626) 796-0560.

If mom enjoys betting on the ponies, it’s a perfect day to take her to Santa Anita Park, where in addition to a full day of racing set against the vista of the San Gabriel Mountains, the track’s 100-to-1 Club offers a Mother’s Day brunch. The brunch menu includes chicken, salmon, pasta, salads and desserts, plus unlimited sparkling wine for $88, with the option of enjoying Veuve Cliquot instead of wine for $128. Programs and private bar and betting are all included in this swank setting three stories above the action.

Santa Anita Park is located at 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Visit santaanita.com/events/100-to-1-club-sunday-buffet/#.WRC3htQrJki or call (626) 574-6400.

The Castle Green is one of Pasadena’s most historic and intriguing residences, locked away from the public behind gates and greenery for all but a couple of days each year. It’s the perfect time to give mom a glimpse of the mysteries within by taking the annual Mother’s Day tour from 1 to 5 p.m., in which several of the uniquely styled apartments will be on display in addition to the chance to stroll the grounds. Visitors can also relax in the lush environs of its Grand Salon and themed Turkish and Moorish Rooms and explore the Castle’s famous bridge, all for $30.

The Castle Green is located at 99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 793-0359 or visit brownpapertickets.com/event/289231.

Close out your day with a special show. The Ice House Comedy Club features comical magician Ed Alonzo as he builds audience anticipation for his tricks through laughter and brings the spirit of vaudeville to the stage in a show anyone can enjoy.

The Ice House is located at 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $15 to $22. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com/event.cfm.

If mom’s a little more serious-minded, take her to the Lineage Performing Arts Center for the latest show in its popular storytelling series, which mix tales from top tellers with specially choreographed dance numbers that enhance the stories. The “Stories on Parenthood” show also teams with Street Symphony as their musical accompaniment, and will focus on telling stories about being a parent, having a parent and everything in between, and a free reception follows.

Lineage Performing Arts Center is located at 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $15 to $20. Call (626) 844-7008 or visit bit.ly/20K6jIk for tickets or lineagepac.org/events for more information.