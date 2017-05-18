THURSDAY 05.18.17

The Center for Inquiry presents “An Evening with Richard Dawkins,” featuring the author and scientist in unscripted conversation with Adam Felber about a wide variety of topics, including science, culture and current affairs, with a VIP reception at 5 p.m. and the lecture at 7 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. VIP tickets are $250, $29 for general admission. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

FRIDAY 05.19.17

The Pasadena City College Latin Jazz Ensemble performs at 8 p.m. at Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $10. Call (626) 683-6883 or visit bostoncourt.com

SATURDAY 05.20.17

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s Music Director Jeffrey Kahane concludes his 20-year tenure featuring the world premiere of a LACO-commissioned work by 2014 Pulitzer Prize finalist Christopher Cerrone. Kahane also performs as a keyboard soloist and conductor performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27. The concert includes Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 in C major, starting at 8 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $27 and up. Call (213) 622-7001 or visit laco.org.

SUNDAY 05.21.17

Museums of the Arroyo (MOTA) Day celebrates six museums in Pasadena and northeastern Los Angeles with free admission and a variety of free activities for all ages from noon to 5 p.m. Pasadena locations include the Gamble House and the Pasadena Museum of History. Visit museumsofthearroyo.com for a list of institutions and activities.

MONDAY 05.22.17

Kadampa Meditation Center presents a weekly meditation and modern Buddhism class at 7:30 p.m. Monday nights at Neighborhood Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Cost is a suggested $10 donation. Call (323) 486-7074 or visit metitateinla.org.

TUESDAY 05.23.17

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory presents “To the Rescue,” a documentary chronicling the agency’s dramatic repair mission to the Hubble Space Telescope in 1993, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, Michigan Avenue south of Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 395-3295 or visit events.caltech.edu.

WEDNESDAY 05.24.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features Claude Bourbon and Kara Grainger at 7 p.m. at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 05.25.17

The Walter Hoving Home, serving women who have issues with drugs and alcohol, hosts its annual Backyard Barbeque, starting with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. at 127 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. The event features Smokin’ Steve’s Pit Barbecue and live music by Conner Smith and the Living Water Singers, plus the Home’s Sounds of Joy choir. Tickets are $35. Call (626) 405-0950 or visit walterhovinghome.com.