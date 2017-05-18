Lessons in Gratitude

Five PUSD ‘Teachers of Excellence’ honored by Rotary of Pasadena

The Pasadena Unified School District 2017 Teachers of Excellence Award, given annually by the Rotary Club of Pasadena to educators who excel in their profession, were presented during a luncheon Wednesday at the University Club.

The 2017 honorees are Tyara Brooks of Longfellow Elementary; Diana Habib-Nairouz of Hamilton Elementary; Tina Minkler of Jackson Elementary; Linda Ortega of Washington STEAM Magnet Academy; and Jason Taylor of Wilson Middle School.

“The impact that these five outstanding teachers have on their students is immeasurable, and I am pleased to partner with the Rotary Club of Pasadena to recognize them,” said Superintendent Brian McDonald. “Our teachers are working every day to ensure that students continue to learn and achieve at higher levels and become lifelong learners.”

The Rotary Club invites all schools to nominate teachers for this honor and a selection committee composed of principals, UTP, parents, previous winners and Rotarians reviews the entries. The five teachers are awarded $1,500, and $500 is presented to each recipient’s school.

PUSD’s Teacher of the Year is selected from the five Teachers of Excellence.

Visit pusd.us for more information.

‘Operation Cookie’

Cookies and volunteers needed for ambitious charity project

Cookies are needed for hospitalized, homeless and special needs veterans as part of the annual “Operation Cookie” project to be held on Wednesday, May 24, at the Woman’s Club of South Pasadena.

Homemade as well as sugar-free, pre-packaged and bakery-bought cookies are welcome.

Volunteers are needed to help receive and sort cookies, and to work on the “assembly line,” where cookies are individually packed into decorative containers labeled with a special thank you to the veterans for their military service. Help is also needed to load and transport cartons of cookies to VA hospitals and centers.

The cookies will be delivered to veteran’s hospitals, to the Wounded Warriors Battalion at Camp Pendleton, to Military Women in Need, the Foundation for Women Warriors, the Jimmy Miller Foundation in Manhattan Beach which provides ocean therapy for veterans, to homeless and special needs veterans and to other veteran groups.

Deliver home-baked, quality-packaged or sugar-free cookies (minimum of two dozen) to the Clubhouse at 1424 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena, between 7 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Alternate delivery time is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Curbside service will be available both days.

For more information, call or text (213) 300-9305 or email spwc1899@aol.com.

Steps Forward

Union Station plans 5k walk to raise funds

March Home, a family-friendly 5k walk through Pasadena, will be held Saturday, June 10.

All proceeds benefit Union Station, a nonprofit organization committed to helping homeless men and women turn their lives around.

It is estimated there are 44,000 homeless people in Los Angeles County, with 2,600 homeless people in the San Gabriel Valley.

The event will begin at Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena, and continue through the city, past three of Union Station’s permanent supportive housing programs: Centennial Place, Euclid Villa, and Marv’s Place.

The finish-line festival in front of City Hall will include guest speakers, live music, a family fun zone and food trucks.

The event begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. The walk starts an hour later.

Learn more about March Home at http://march-home.everydayhero.do/. Contact giving@unionstationhs.org or visit unionstation.org.