JAZZY CONCERT

The Caltech-Occidental Concert Band and Jazz Band present their annual Bandorama concert at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. The Concert Band performs works from Germany, Macedonia, the US and the Netherlands. Free. Call (626) 395-3295 or visit events.caltech.edu.

SPRING AWAKENING

The Eaton Canyon Nature Center hosts the annual Spring Awakening, in keeping with Native-American traditions featuring tribal drummers, musicians, singers, dancers and storytellers. The weekend also features nature presentations, wood carving, pottery and basket-making demonstrations, and children’s activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 398-5420 or visit ecnca.org.

TANGO AND CLASSICAL

Internationally renowned pianist Junko Ueno Garrett is the featured performer in a concert, “Tango, Soul and Passion,” featuring works by Argentine composer Astor Piazolla and by Handel, Chopin and Schubert at 4 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Visit fumcpasadena.org.

BIKER TRIBUTE

The Pasadena Motorcycle Club, the third oldest in the country, celebrates its 110th anniversary in a community street festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in front of City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena. The family-friendly event includes live music by the band Loveless and the LA Children’s Chorus Young Men’s Ensemble, food and other activities. The first 150 guests receive free lapel event pins, and commemorative T-shirts are available for purchase. Visit pasadenamc.com.