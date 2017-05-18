THE RIGHT PRIORITIES

On May 10, United Teachers of Pasadena (UTP) recognized our school nurses by celebrating National School Nurse Day as a way to foster a better understanding of the role of school nurses in the educational setting. The theme this year was Healthy Nurse, Healthy Students.

Parents should be able to send their children to school with the peace of mind that they will remain healthy, safe and ready to learn. Given that today’s children face more chronic health illnesses (e.g. asthma, diabetes, food allergies, mental health, etc.) than ever before, school nurses take their role as a licensed professional very seriously.

School nurses are grateful for the teachers, administrators and professional support staff with whom they work each day, which helps to create a healthy learning environment for every child in the Pasadena Unified School District. School nurses’ knowledge, assessment skills and judgment help ensure they can provide quality health care to children.

School nurses in PUSD take on a variety of roles every day. For many children, the school nurse is the only health professional they may have access to, except in emergencies. This becomes even more important as the prevalence of chronic social, emotional and other health problems keep increasing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma is the leading chronic illness among children and adolescents in the United States. On average, in a classroom of 30 children, about three are likely to have asthma.

Further, childhood obesity has more than doubled in children and quadrupled in adolescents in the past 30 years. Today, approximately one in every 400 children and adolescents has type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

According to a study released in 2013 by the CDC, food allergies among children increased approximately 50 percent between 1997 and 2011. The CDC reports that food allergies are a growing food safety and public health concern that affect an estimated 4 to 6 percent of children in the United States. School nurses help develop, implement and monitor Individualized health care plans for these students.

It seems like common sense that healthier students are better learners. But evidence-based research in fields ranging from neuroscience and child development to epidemiology and public health support this argument. Our elected officials must invest in programs and services that seek to improve the health and wellbeing outcomes of all children.

As the PUSD Board of Education and superintendent make funding decisions for the next school year, United Teachers of Pasadena hopes their budget reflects the right priorities — ensuring our children have a successful, productive and healthy future.

~ ALVIN NASH

PRESIDENT UNITED TEACHERS OF PASADENA

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

When Donald Trump was first elected, I felt true despair over the viability of the democratic process. I despaired that a president who lost by 3 million votes could still end up as president, representing the very people he’d spent his campaign mocking and in some cases targeting for deportation and travel bans.

Once Trump took office, he immediately began talking about withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, approved the permit to construct the Keystone Pipeline, and named fossil-fuel advocate Scott Pruitt as administrator of the EPA. I realized Trump was going beyond doubting climate change. He was declaring war on the environment. I knew I needed to take some kind of action to preserve clean air and clean water. I also wanted to preserve the natural beauty that sustains me emotionally. After all, I am a human being, not a machine placed on this planet to help corporations turn a profit.

The People’s Climate Sister March gave me the opportunity to put my pledge into action and exercise my constitutional right to freedom of assembly. Once I got to the event, I was impressed by the creativity, passion and dedication of the organizers and fellow participants. I will definitely participate in future events to protect the democratic process and the environment because this event reaffirmed my belief in my ability to make a difference.

~ HEATHER HAVENS

VENTURA

HELP STOP CRUELTY

Compassionate animal guardians know never to buy supplies from stores like PetSmart and Petco, which sell animals who have been bred in hellish mass-breeding mills or torn from their homes and families in nature. But they may not realize that many online retailers are owned by companies that support the cruel pet trade.

Chewy.com was recently purchased by PetSmart, and OnlyNaturalPet.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com, and Doctors Foster and Smith are also owned by companies that profit by peddling live animals.

Every one of PETA’s investigations into the warehouses that supply animals to pet store chains have revealed rampant abuse, including animals deprived of water for weeks, being gassed en masse in filthy coolers, being stuffed into plastic zipper bags and slowly frozen to death, drowning when their cages flooded, caught on makeshift glue traps and carelessly yanked off or left to suffer and die, among other horrors. Some operators of these mills have been convicted of cruelty and federal animal trafficking violations following PETA’s investigations.

Please, shop only at retailers that aren’t affiliated with the cruel live-animal trade, such as 1800PETSUPPLIES, PetFlow, Inc., Target, or local pet-supply stores that never sell animals.

Visit PETA.org to learn more.

~ DAPHNA NACHMINOVITCH

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

CRUELTY INVESTIGATIONS DEPARTMENT PETA

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA

