Saturday night, catch a bluegrass hero in action when fiddler Phil Salazar and the Kinfolk perform at Coffee Gallery Backstage.

Salazar and his bandmates have been performing together since 1983. Along the way, Salazar has made a name for himself on the local and regional stage. His fiddle playing has earned him critical accolades, and he is widely recognized as one of the best in the business. He’s also renowned as a fiddle teacher.

Salazar has performed with top players, including Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, Kenny Loggins, John McEuen and many others. Besides bluegrass, Salazar and company incorporate influences of rock, folk, Irish, Cajun, jazz and country.

He is joined by a group of a-list players in an act that’s a long-time crowd-pleaser.

Visit fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $23. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.