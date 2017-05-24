City officials will take time out this morning, May 25, to remember the seven police officers and nine firefighters who have lost their lives while serving Pasadena.

The last officer to lose his life was 30-year-old Kyle Ballard, who died of a heart attack while exercising at the Rose Bowl with other officers in 2006.

The last firefighter to lose their life was Kevin Moore, a 32-year veteran, who in 2011 also died of a heart attack.

A commemorative ceremony will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in front of Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena. Expected to speak at the sixth-annual event, to which the public is invited, are Vice Mayor John Kennedy, Police Chief Phillip Sanchez and Fire Chief Bertral Washington.

The event will include the presentation of colors, the National Anthem, a ceremonial 21-gun salute, the fire service ringing of the bell, and “Taps” by the United States Marine Corp.

Family members of the fallen will be honored with a public reading of their family member’s name.

In 2016, the Officer Down Memorial Page, odmp.org, reports 145 police officers nationwide lost their lives in the line of duty, 63 by gunfire. On–duty firefighter fatalities totaled 89 last year, according to firerescuemagazine.com.