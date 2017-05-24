As the seemingly endless parade of scandalous allegations, improprieties, leaks and momentous policy changes marches forward from Washington DC, voters in blue and red states alike seethe with anxious questions. Witness the number of highly publicized confrontations at town halls nationwide between righteously incensed voters and politicians such as Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur and soon to depart Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

It doesn’t matter where you live — whether you’re in western Pennsylvania, defending neighborhoods and farmland against fracking wastewater; in Texas ranch country, facing the potential loss of land to the Trump administration’s proposed border wall; in greater Los Angeles, wondering whether ICE agents have the right to detain immigrants dropping off children at school; or in small town Kentucky, angry at the press for criticizing the president so early in his administration. Everyone has questions. It’s as though citizens across the country suddenly discovered they really do give a damn about civics class after all.

What exactly are “civil liberties”? Where do societal and political norms end and where do legal protections begin? Which of your individual rights are actually protected by law? Where is the dividing line between religious freedom — or free speech — and bigoted intolerance? What can a police officer legally demand of you?

Locally, arts and civic groups, libraries and religious congregations are responding by convening gatherings where citizens can talk, sign petitions, organize, and seek answers. In March, Vroman’s Bookstore joined that community response by launching an educational series, “Democracy Wise.”

“When the election happened and the country suddenly found itself in this tumultuous time, we happened to be having a company-wide discussion about job theory and what our customers hire us to do,” Vroman’s Promotional Director Jennifer Ramos explains. “We noticed that our customers, regardless of political viewpoint, were coming to us for information, copies of the Constitution, history books, and we saw this as our job but also as a bigger responsibility: offering people access to information and education, and speaking to and supporting the principles of our democracy — privacy, freedom of speech, diversity, inclusion, freedom of the press.”

Some might raise eyebrows at Ramos’ contention that the series focuses on “principles not politics,” but most topics have hewed to basics of governance and citizenship: “Democracy 101,” essentially a civics primer; “Effecting Change,” where Pasadena League of Women Voters reps discussed the most effective ways for citizens to make themselves heard; and the self-explanatory “Running for Office,” featuring political nonprofit Emerge California’s Southern California Program Director Lindsay Bubar and congressional candidate Tracy Van Houten. The latter was particular timely, in light of the recent uptick in women announcing candidacies for 2018’s midterm elections.

Last week, “Navigating Media” was the theme, with viewpoints expressed by USC Annenberg School communication professor Thomas Hollihan and Ms. Magazine Digital Editor Carmen Rios. This coming Wednesday, “Civil Liberties” will be the focus of presentations by Vice President of the ACLU of Southern California Pasadena Foothills Chapter Tamara Haywood and Former Chapter President and Police Practices Committee Chair Kris Ockershauser, and other guests yet to be announced.

The series’ format is somewhat interactive. After each speaker has addressed their chosen topic for 15 to 20 minutes, the evening is opened up for a Q&A session; discussion includes the entire panel as well as attendees. Questions are solicited in advance to help identify subjects of particular interest to audience members. Ramos says she consults those customer suggestions as a guide for selecting themes and guests.

Anyone wishing to suggest a topic for a future “Democracy Wise” event can do so by emailing jramos@vromansbookstore.com. Questions may also be submitted for Wednesday’s speakers, although time constraints may prevent them from answering.

“Democracy Wise” presents a forum on “Civil Liberties” at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31; free admission, but if you plan to attend, please RSVP to rsvp@vromansbookstore.com. Info: (626) 449-5320. vromansbookstore.com, aclusocal.org