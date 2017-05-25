LIFESAVING LESSONS

Help for Stroke presents daylong stroke awareness event Saturday at Pasadena City College

The nonprofit organization Help for Stroke will host a free Stroke Awareness Symposium and “Stroke of Jazz” concert Saturday at Harberson Hall on the campus of Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Boulevard.

The symposium will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and feature discussions led by six health experts. The Pasadena Health Department will also head a panel titled “On Smoking and Stroke.”

Free lunches will be offered from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to the first 200 registrants. The concert featuring the Tim Bailey Jazz Band and jazz/spoken word artist Randel Horton will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

To register, visit the events section of the Help for Stroke page on Facebook or email Richard@helpforstroke.org. Registration and information is also available by calling (626) 838-5141.

HISTORIC HONOR

Alex wins Theatre of the Year Award from Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation

The Alex Theatre was named the 2016 Theatre of the Year by the Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation (LAHTF) in a special ceremony last Sunday.

The foundation also honored Andrea Humberger, a founding board member of the Alex and current president of the Alex Film Society, with its 2016 Gold Star for Distinguished Service in honor of her longtime efforts for the theater.

Glendale Arts CEO Elissa Glickman accepted the honor on behalf of the Alex, which originally opened in April 1925. The award recognizes the ongoing successful revitalization of the theater, which was purchased by the Glendale Redevelopment Agency in 1992.

The Alex Theatre is currently owned by the city of Glendale and managed by Glendale Arts, a private nonprofit organization established in 2008.

MEDICAL MATCH

Pasadena philanthropist pledges up to $500,000 donation to Operation Walk

Pasadena-based philanthropist Carolyn Miller will donate up to $500,000 in matching funds to Operation Walk, a Los Angeles-based, nonprofit medical humanitarian organization that provides joint replacement surgeries to people in need in the United States and internationally.

Miller was elected president of Operation Walk’s board of directors earlier this year.

Founded by Dr. Lawrence D. Dorr in 1995, Operation Walk has performed hip and knee replacement surgery for more than 10,000 individuals in 15 countries, including China, Mexico and the United States.

Miller was introduced to Operation Walk 20 years ago when her late husband, Charles D. Miller, then-chairman and CEO of the Avery Dennison Corp. and a patient of Dr. Dorr, was asked to serve on the organization’s initial board of directors. She joined the board shortly thereafter.

The matching funds donation is part of a campaign to help Operation Walk raise $1 million to establish an endowment that will cover its future operating expenses. Miller supports numerous arts, education and medical organizations in Southern California.

APPLY TODAY

Two Cranes International Music Festival application deadline is May 31

Music students ages 12 and up are invited to submit applications to participate in the 2017 Two Cranes International Music Festival.

The festival seeks to bring together students from the United States and China who are studying piano, strings and wind instruments, or voice for a broad array of intensive classes, performances, sightseeing tours and the chance to win cash prizes and performance opportunities via the Two Cranes International Young Musicians Competition.

The festival will take place from Aug. 3-15 at Pasadena City College. Tuition and fees range from $1,350 for commuting students to $2,900 for chaperoning family members and $3,600 for festival students from outside the area, including accommodations.

Visit twocranesmusic.org.

