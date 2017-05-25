JUSTICE IS SERVED

Former LASD Sheriff Lee Baca was the head of the department that engaged in multiple acts of violation of law and policy as related to the case of Mitrice Richardson and I am sure many other cases of injustice that have been swept under the rug and unnoticed.

While he is not directly going to jail for what he allowed to occur to Mitrice Richardson, the fact that justice has been served in this current legal situation brings about some faith in the justice system. My hope is that current Sheriff Jim McDonnell will take a lesson and get his head out of the sand, his mind off of belt buckles and his thoughts focused on protecting the county of Los Angeles.

~ RONDA L. HAMPTON

NOT IF, BUT WHEN

The Trump administration placed the Santa Barbara Channel directly in its sights for what would be the first new offshore lease sales since 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president. Many in our community still remember all too well the ruin caused by the 1969 blowout from Platform A — memories vividly brought back by the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill on the Gaviota Coast. These experiences remind us all that with oil and spills, it is never a question of if, but when.

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) is fully committed to fighting this misguided attack on our climate and environment. For the past 40 years, EDC has worked in the public interest, protecting our coastal and marine environments. EDC and our clients and partners have retired 40 offshore oil leases, prevented three separate attempts to import liquefied natural gas through our coastline, and served as the lead organization fighting against risky practices such as fracking and acidizing from offshore platforms. We have made significant gains against irresponsible fossil fuel projects and will continue this work in the face of this dangerous proposal.

The people of the central coast and throughout the state of California have made it very clear: It is time to focus on cleaner and safer renewable energy sources rather than the dirty fuels of the past. The safety of our coastal communities and the future of our precious environment are too valuable to be sold for polluting, short-term corporate gain

~ OWEN BAILEY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENSE CENTER

AMERICAN HEX

There is no excuse for Trump’s continuance in office. He is a hex on America and its people. His addiction to wealth and the wealth of his fiends is going to swallow us all. We see what he is doing. We are fearful and scared. We dread each new sick idea he comes up with. The Republican sadists hell bent on destroying the poor, the old and the weak are gleefully laughing at us, smiling, giddy, seduced by the madness of Trump’s own psychopathic sickness. This is Demonocracy. It sure feels that way. Soon we won’t be allowed to protest and we will lie down for that too. I think it’s high time our high-priced politicians stood up for truth, justice and the American way, instead of looking embarrassed every day as Trump destroys another bit of the America we all love.

We know what the future holds under Trump, and yet we do nothing but look at each other in the confusion he has manufactured for us. His offenses are myriad. America is allowing him to get away with his monstrousness because the old ways of checks, balances and governance do not work fast enough. They have no teeth. There are so many terrifying circumstances in Trump’s agenda now and in the future (if there is a future). He promises devastation for America if not humanity. Is there nothing we can do?

All those past presidents — Clinton, Bush, Obama — have nothing to say? No attacks on Trump for us all to get behind. We have no champion. We are settling down to be part of Trump’s Caligula carnage. We are drowning in the swamp and accepting it. We are letting Trump lead us into his own depravity. Where is the FBI, the CIA? Where are their investigations? Where are their conclusions? America is in the shredder and we are all hoping for the mythical best?

The best we can hope for is common sense and honor returning to our politicians and them putting America and its people before their own bank accounts and blind ambition. Trump and his alligator administration must be stopped somehow, some way. They are carnivores and we are penned in by our own apathy.

~ CHRISTOPHER JUDGES

VENTURA

LETTERS WANTED:

