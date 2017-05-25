2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

22 people were killed and at least 59 others injured on Monday at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

60 days of martial law has been declared by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in the southern part of that country. The declaration was made as battle between the military and extremists reached a fever pitch.

3 civilians were killed in southern Baghdad on Sunday. According to Iraqi News, 317 Iraqis were killed by bombs in April and 403 people were injured, according to a monthly count by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).