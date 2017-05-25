As van life culture attracts more Millennials, artists and other free spirits striving to live outside 9-to-5 lines, Instagram accounts are proliferating with glamour shots of artfully framed beachside campouts, yoga breaks and roadside picnics. But reality is more awkward, as North Carolina singer-songwriter Nikki Talley and husband/guitarist Jason Sharp discovered after a recent hilarious-in-the-telling-but-not-in-the-moment encounter with a blood-sucking “kissing bug” in the van they call home as they crisscross the country on perpetual tour. A swiftly booked night at a roach motel was followed by “Operation Scorched Earth,” a long day of scrubbing and saging everything in their trusty Chevy, nicknamed Blue Bell.

“Oh my God, girl,” Talley says with a hearty laugh. “There’s a network of us nomads out here, and a lot of these people have endorsements and they’re trying to maybe glamorize the cool parts of it. And of course people look at some of these posts of ours and say, ‘Oh, I could go flitting around in White Sands in a floppy dress, or I could go check out a sunset.’ But the reality is that real hard shit happens. Not everybody is cut out to have this kind of rugged life. This is our first little hiccup [in] almost six years.”

Talley has indeed posted lighthearted photos of herself “flitting around in White Sands” in New Mexico, picking wildflowers in Texas, and jamming on guitar at a campsite. But she and Sharp aren’t posting photos to social media accounts to build a lifestyle brand underwritten by advertisers. They have been “vanning it” since 2012 to support their music. The decision to sell their belongings and call Blue Bell home was made after Sharp’s father died. Deciding “Life is too short,” Sharp resigned from his meteorologist position with NOAA, and the couple sold most of their belongings and “haven’t looked back,” according to Talley.

She had previously felt limited not only by traveling alone in her truck, but also by accompanying her robust singing with just her guitar or claw hammer banjo. Now Sharp adds tasteful instrumental and harmony support, and the result is melodic, organically flowing country-folk that feels appealingly lived in. Talley’s proud of their 2015 album “Out From the Harbor” because it’s more reflective of the duo’s onstage sound than her previous albums. Engaging songs like “Travelin’ On,” “Willow’s Daughter” and the uplifting “Go Out on the Water” are filled with natural images from places they’ve traveled. Living on backroads and interstates can feel akin to living in an alternate universe — one ungoverned by commercial concerns, media reports or politics.

“Sometimes we feel like we’re chasing our tails, and some days we feel like we’re chasing our dreams down,” Talley says, paraphrasing a line from “Travelin’ On.”

“I’ve seen a very beautiful side of humanity that isn’t on our news, our TVs or our social media devices. There’s always been a lot of really awesome, good people.”

Wine & Song hosts Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31; $10 general admission. Jeff Berkley also performs. nikkitalley.com, wineandsong.com