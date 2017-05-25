There is nothing more inspiring than to watch a small grassroots endeavor that by hard work and cumulative effort begins to take on a life of its own. Such is the case with Open Studios Alta/Pasa/Dena.

Patrick Gothard is an Altadena painter and his wife, Mary, a quilter and photographer. What began in 2013 as a simple conversation about so many artists living in the area sparked the idea in Mary’s head to begin a tour of the various artists’ studios.

On Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, the 2017 Open Studios Tour will be showing works by 69 artisans at 31 locations — one of which is the Zorthian Ranch, with nine artists represented and yummy creations from the Altadena Pie Lady and Sidewalk Café. On Friday, June 2, The Altadena Library will host a reception and silent auction to kick off the biannual weekend festivities.

The idea for a tour was not as farfetched an idea as it might have seemed four years ago. Mary had been working in nonprofit administration when the couple first met, and Patrick was the artist neighbor of friends of Mary’s.

“I met the artwork first,” laughs Mary, “then I met Patrick.”

The Gothards, together for 36 years, had always taken sales matters into their own hands by showing their work out of their home. They would ask their guests to bring one new person to each gathering. But it was Mary’s positive nature, compounded by her good business sense that expanded these home studio art shows to include other artists in the community.

“The mission has been to connect the community, one artist at a time, one studio at a time, where we all work and play. It‘s about being involved in your community,” clarifies Mary. Open Studios does not differentiate between fine and craft artists and all artisans are welcome to apply.

Mary Gothard and Ginko Ching Lee knocked on Leslie Aiken’s design studio door in late fall 2013 and the first studio tour was held in December; showing 16 artists at four locations: Gothard Art Studio, LA General Store Design Studio, Sidewalk Café and a house on Loma Alta Drive, where the group painted signs in the driveway.

“Open Studios started like a scene out of an old movie where they ‘put on a show,’” recalls Leslie Aiken, “It was a small groundswell movement that has taken root in the community of Altadena and hopefully will thrive for years to come.”

Leslie, LA General Store Design Studio, is participating in Open Studios currently as a clothing designer. After 4 years of leading the social media team for Open Studios, she is now editor of the rapidly growing online newsletter What’s Up in Altadena?

Says Ayodele Henderson of Sidewalk Café: “Open Studios is a great opportunity for artists. The platform allows an artist showing for the first time to be on the same ticket as the seasoned vet. It is a great community event.”

Long before Open Studios, Scott and Lori Webster had been strong supporters of the artists in the community. First at their original location on Lake Avenue and continuing on to their current location at 2591 N. Fair Oaks Ave., under the new name Hoopla! Emporium.

“We became involved with Open Studios early in their inception, but couldn’t do the first show because we were moving. Our advertisement in the first Open Studios tour guide was our participation,” states Lori Webster. “We became more involved in 2014, but we’ve carried local artists’ works in our store since 2007. Since moving, we’ve devoted much more shelf and wall space to locally sourced, artisanal giftware.” The Webster’s many contributions, ranging from host location to corporate representation and beyond, are an integral part of Open Studios.

Open Studios is an all-volunteer group effort. The tours are held in June and December. The group has come a long way from hand-painted signs, now producing a beautiful sought-after 44-page catalogue, an opening reception and includes poetry and music at many locations.

“I became involved with Open Studios in December 2014. I initially volunteered to scan business cards for advertising in the brochure. Somehow, that turned out to be producing the entire brochure,” shares Leah Knecht, both a graphic and fine artist, who, with husband Ted of Connect Graphic in Pasadena, handles the graphics and built the Open Studios website. “Being involved has pushed me to spend more time on my fine art, because I want to have new works to show each tour,” says Leah. “It has become a community, and speaking for myself, I have met more neighbors in the three years I’ve been on the tour, than I had in 25 previous years!”

In 2016, Open Studios Alta/Pasa/Dena was named Business of the Year by the Altadena Chamber of Commerce and Civic Organization.

“We have a huge artistic community in Altadena,” says Billy Malone, president of the Altadena Chamber of Commerce. “Open Studios is an organic event, whether you are in the market to purchase a piece for your collection or trying to get an audience for your work. Open Studios has brought the business of art into our local economy without overt commercialism destroying the artist’s process. It is a welcome addition to our community.”

Mary is grateful for the group’s success.

“Climbing that ladder one rung at a time is hard work and would not have been possible without such strong teams,” she explains.

“It’s a lot of work,” says Patrick Gothard. “But, it was a lot of work when it was just Mary and I.” n

For more information and an interactive map containing studio locations, visit openstudios.gallery. Guidebooks are available at Hoopla! Emporium, 2591 Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena; Pizza of Venice, 2545 N. Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena; Altadena Public Library, 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena; Sidewalk Café, 2057 N. Los Robles Ave., Altadena; and Pasadena Antique Warehouse, 1609 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena. A reception and silent auction for the event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Altadena Public Library. The silent auction is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.