May
25
Thu
5:30 pm Walter Hoving Home Backyard Barb... @ Walter Hoving Home
Walter Hoving Home Backyard Barb... @ Walter Hoving Home
May 25 @ 5:30 pm
The Walter Hoving Home, serving women who have been drug addicted, involved in alcoholism, prostitution or other issues hosts its annual Backyard Barbeque starting with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at[...]
6:00 pm CASA Volunteer Information Meeting @ Pasadena Humane Society
CASA Volunteer Information Meeting @ Pasadena Humane Society
May 25 @ 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm
Potential volunteers can learn how to make a difference for children in foster care by attending an informational meeting about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
7:00 pm Art Exhibition Discussion at Cen... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Art Exhibition Discussion at Cen... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
May 25 @ 7:00 pm
Curator Susan Futterman of the Pasadena Museum of California Art discusses the museum’s current exhibition, “Gustave Baumann in California,” a display of his color woodblock prints, and how his printmaking styles and process had a[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
May 25 @ 7:00 pm
Stephen Hunter discusses and signs “G-Man” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Celestial Awards of Excellence “... @ Alex Theatre
Celestial Awards of Excellence “... @ Alex Theatre
May 25 @ 7:00 pm
The Celestial Awards of Excellence “Salute to Excellence” acknowledges the accomplishments of notable persons who are masters of their professions and outstanding contributors to society. Academy Award winner Louis Gossett, Jr. is honored with a[...]
