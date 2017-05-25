Despite some resistance from school officials, South Pasadena High School seniors will have their first grad night event at a major theme park on May 26 when the students travel to Magic Mountain in Valencia.

The event came about after a committee, the G17, consisting of local parents and SPHS seniors, could not come up with a financially viable school event for graduation day.

Students chose Magic Mountain as their second choice, behind Disneyland, as part of a survey asking which amusement park they would like to attend as part of grad night.

Disneyland was booked when members of the G17 contacted the theme park.

“I’m excited,” said senior Hailey Bugg. “Usually the school doesn’t do anything like this.”

This will be the first grad night students have attended at a theme park since one student was killed and two others were injured in a car accident after drinking at a graduation party 60 years ago.

School officials have not been quick to embrace the change, refusing to allow the G17 to help get the word out about the event.

“Unfortunately, we were not allowed all of the marketing avenues available to the [Parent, Teacher, Student Association] by SPHS and [the South Pasadena Unified School District] and were only able to reach parents and seniors via social media,” said Grad Night Committee Chair Helga Kuhn in an email. Kuhn’s son is graduating this year.

“We are hoping in coming years that seniors will be able to build from our experience and plan to have an amusement experience on the day of graduation so that the PTSA can support it and more students will attend,” Kuhn said.

“The joy and excitement from the students and the accolades from the parents to the G17 have made it all worth the time and effort put into planning this historical event,” Kuhn said.

