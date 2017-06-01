For the past 11 years, the Lummis Day festival has spotlighted the ethnic and artistic diversity of Northeast Los Angeles by showcasing the eclectic array of musicians, dancers, actors and artists who bring the area to vibrant life. The fest has grown to encompass three days and multiple locations throughout Highland Park and Eagle Rock.

This weekend’s latest edition also adds both a second art exhibit space and a new stage on York Boulevard that will extend the fest’s live music into Saturday night for the first time.

That growth comes as no surprise to Eliot Sekuler, a longtime area resident who co-produces the fest with his wife Jain. In the face of the Trump administration’s often hostile rhetoric toward Latinos, Muslims and other ethnic groups, he believes that this year’s celebration takes on a greater than usual importance.

“We think the diversity of our neighborhood is its strength, and the idea of diversity seems to be under fire in Washington,” says Sekuler. “One of the things that’s really exciting about it, and has been all along, is that we don’t have to go very far to present a festival with an amazing amount of diversity.

“We have music from the band Adaawe that came from southern Ghana in Africa, another from Brazil and the amazing 40-voice multicultural Selah Gospel Choir that just performed with U2 on the Jimmy Kimmel show,” Sekuler continues. “We also have a new mural show opening featuring Wayne Healy painting right amid the show, so it’s painting as performance art while people enjoy the art on display. And the Culture Clash performance troupe will make a rare appearance.”

The fun kicks off colorfully Friday with the opening of the art exhibit “Muralismo in Northeast L.A.: A Visual History of L.A.’s Mural Tradition” from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibition continues from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Security Trust and Savings Bank located at 5601 N. Figueroa St.

That Friday night, Occidental College’s Thorne Hall plays host to “NELA Film, NELA Alive: An L.A. Film Event” from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring four short films and “The Best of Culture Clash” video retrospective.

On Saturday, the Southwest Museum opens its “For the Love of the Arroyo” exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring appearances and talks by the artists on display. Then, the intersection of Avenue 50 and York Boulevard comes alive from 5 to 9 p.m. with the new Café Stage, featuring acoustic sets by Bird & Thorn, Eric Kufs, Lucy & La Mer and Maiya Sykes.

Sunday marks the biggest day, as the historic Lummis Home hosts a poetry reading from 10:30 a.m. to noon, followed by a reception at noon and the fest’s first-ever poetry workshop “Dear Ancestors,” led by acclaimed poet Jawanza Dumisani, at 1:10 p.m.

The house was the residence of Charles Fletcher Lummis, who became the Los Angeles Times’ first city editor in 1884 and founded the Southwest Museum. It was his extremely early embrace of multiculturalism that inspired the festival.

Also Sunday, Sycamore Grove Park opens up two music stages, a dance stage, a stage for emerging talents and the theatrical troupe Teatro Arroyo, all between 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Perhaps the most unique part of the fest is the annual “Fish Gotta Swim, Fish Gotta Fly Parade,” a “gleefully unstructured” procession that runs from the Lummis Home to Sycamore Grove Park starting at 12:15pm. The parade features music from Latino folk band Cunao, and is open to anyone who brings a fish or bird-themed costume, puppet, doll, hat, mask, scarf or other accessory.

“Everyone should really make a point to see Chester Whitmore, a classic tap dancer who has performed with Lionel Hampton, the Count Basie Orchestra and other greats,” says Sekuler, noting that Whitmore will be on Sycamore Park’s Stage Two at 5:35 p.m. Sunday. “We had him one other time and he knocked our socks off. But there’s plenty to impress just about anyone.”

The 2016 Lummis Day Festival takes place Friday through Sunday at various locations near the Pasadena area. Admission is free. Visit lummisday.org for more information on locations and schedules.